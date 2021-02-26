Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Landmark Bancorp, Inc.

DUNMORE, Pa., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) (“Fidelity”), the parent bank holding company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”), a Pennsylvania state-chartered, FDIC insured bank and trust company headquartered in Dunmore, PA, announced today the execution of a definitive agreement whereby Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPink: LDKB) (“Landmark”) will be merged with and into a Fidelity acquisition subsidiary and, as soon as possible thereafter, Landmark Community Bank, Landmark’s wholly-owned subsidiary bank, will merge with and into Fidelity Bank. One director from Landmark will join the boards of Fidelity and Fidelity Bank, respectively.

Daniel J. Santaniello, Fidelity President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to welcome Landmark’s clients, shareholders, and bankers to the Fidelity family. Since its founding, Landmark has demonstrated methodical growth and developed a solid reputation in the community. The addition of Landmark provides continued momentum in the execution on our strategic plan and reinforces our position of strength in the local market. We believe that Landmark clients will benefit from the Fidelity Bank relationship banking model focusing on providing trusted financial advice that will enhance the product and service offerings to our combined customers.”

Based on the financial results as of December 31, 2020, the combined company would have pro forma total assets of approximately $2.05 billion, total deposits of approximately $1.8 billion, and loans of approximately $1.4 billion.

Once the merger is complete, Fidelity will have 25 retail community banking offices in Northeast and Eastern Pennsylvania, offering a complete range of consumer and business products, including wealth management. Its Customer Care Center is open 7 days a week for the convenience of its clients. Additionally, Fidelity Bank offers the ability for its clients to apply for consumer deposits, real estate loans, and personal loans through its robust online application processes.

Landmark shareholders will receive 0.272 shares of Fidelity common stock and $3.26 in cash for each share of Landmark common stock that they own as of the closing date.

Based on Fidelity’s 10-day average closing price at February 25, 2021 of $55.00, the transaction is valued at $43.4 million or $18.22 per share. The transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for federal income tax purposes.