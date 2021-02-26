 

Westhaven Files Technical Report

26.02.2021, 19:42   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) reports that it has filed a technical report in respect of its Spences Bridges Group of Properties (the “SBG Properties”), including the Shovelnose property, dated February 7, 2021 entitled “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Spences Bridge Group of Properties (SBG Group), Nicola and Kamloops Mining Divisions, British Columbia.” (the “Technical Report”) as prepared by Bruce L. Laird P.Geo. which contains exploration and drilling information about the SBG Properties. The Company clarifies that SBG Properties are early stage properties and there are no resource estimates on any of the SBG Properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

About Westhaven:

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration. Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com




Wertpapier


