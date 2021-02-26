 

Citizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 22:15  |  34   |   |   

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021.

“Today we are announcing our first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.24 per share,” said Greg L. McKee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This dividend will bring the total dividend for 2021 to $0.24 per share of common stock.”

Citizens Holding Company is a one-bank holding company and the parent company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, both headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The Bank currently has twenty-eight banking locations in fourteen counties throughout the state of Mississippi. In addition to full service commercial banking, the Company offers mortgage loans, title insurance services through its subsidiary, Title Services, LLC and a full range of Internet banking services including online banking, bill pay and cash management services for businesses. Internet services are available at the Bank web site, www.thecitizensbankphila.com. Citizens Holding Company stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and is traded under the symbol CIZN. The Company's transfer agent is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company. Investor relations information may be obtained at the corporate website, www.citizensholdingcompany.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021. “Today we are announcing our first quarter 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with ...
Quanterix’ Kevin Hrusovsky to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 3 ...
Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Is Investigating Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation’s Directors and ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update