 

DGAP-News DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 07:15  |  83   |   |   

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner

01.03.2021 / 07:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Landmark building CIELO gets new owner
DEMIRE acquires stake in office complex in Frankfurt am Main

Langen, 1 March 2021. CIELO, the prominent office complex at Theodor-Heuss-Allee 100-104 in Frankfurt am Main, will get a new owner in which RFR Group and DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG will hold equal stakes.

DEMIRE has also contractually secured a purchase right for the entire building complex as part of the transaction. The total transaction is valued at over EUR 270 million. The parties expect the transaction to close in the second quarter of this year.

The assset, which was built in 2003 and extensively refurbished from 2018 to 2020, is leased to the Commerzbank AG on a long-term basis. Cielo comprises around 37,000 sqm of total space and offers modern technical equipment as well as contemporary space layouts. The location is within walking distance of the Frankfurt Trade Fair and on one of the main roads of the city.

"With this transaction, we are consistently continuing DEMIRE's realignment. We expect this transaction to generate an average FFO I contribution* of around EUR 5 million per annum in the coming years. In addition, we have the option to fully acquire the building complex from our partner RFR in five years on terms already agreed," comments Ingo Hartlief, Chairman of the Management Board of DEMIRE AG.

Dr. Alexander Koblischek, Managing Director of RFR Management GmbH, adds: "We are pleased to have DEMIRE as a strong partner from the region for this exciting property. After full occupancy and comprehensive refurbishment by RFR, we are now looking forward to the next chapter of Theodor-Heuss-Allee."

***

*after taxes, before minorities

About RFR

RFR Holding GmbH is part of the RFR Group of two German-born real estate investors, Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs. Currently, the RFR Group manages real estate assets of over EUR 15 billion in the USA and Germany, of which approx. EUR 5 billion are in Germany. RFR Management GmbH, based in Frankfurt/Main, is responsible for the property and asset management of the RFR Group's real estate portfolio of over 1,000,000 m² in Germany.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner 01.03.2021 / 07:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-News: Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate ...
DGAP-News: Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel ...
DGAP-News: adesso supports Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall to expand its core banking IT system in the credit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Gurit extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwartet 2021 erneut zweistelliges Wachstum
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmarkgebäude CIELO erhält neuen Eigentümer (deutsch)
07:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmarkgebäude CIELO erhält neuen Eigentümer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
299
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
23.09.20
1.994
MAGNAT, die günstigste Immobilien Aktie