 

Resolutions of the annual general meeting 2021 of Ørsted A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 12:08  |  12   |   |   

Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting where the following decisions were adopted:

The audited annual report for 2020 and distribution of profit

  • Ørsted’s audited annual report for 2020 was approved.
  • Payment of dividend of DKK 11.5 per share was approved.

Discharge, remuneration and elections

  • The remuneration report for 2020 was approved.
  • The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability.
  • The proposal for the appropriation of the profit according to the approved annual report was approved.
  • The proposal from the Board of Directors for an authorisation to acquire treasury shares was approved.
  • The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2021 was approved.
  • The annual general meeting re-elected Thomas Thune Andersen as Chairman, Lene Skole as Deputy Chairman, and Lynda Armstrong, Jørgen Kildahl, Dieter Wemmer, and Peter Korsholm as members of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, Julia King, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, and Henrik Poulsen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company.

             
Other proposals

  • The proposed amendments of the remuneration policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive were approved.
  • The proposed amendment of the Articles of Association was approved.


For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+ 45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.dk

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resolutions of the annual general meeting 2021 of Ørsted A/S Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting where the following decisions were adopted: The audited annual report for 2020 and distribution of profit Ørsted’s audited annual report for 2020 was approved.Payment of dividend of DKK 11.5 per …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announce FDA Approval of NULIBRY (fosdenopterin), ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Share buy-back programme - week 8
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Tender Offer for Hybrid Securities – final results
16.02.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
11.02.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
11.02.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
10.02.21
Ørsted successfully issues dual-tranche green hybrid capital securities
10.02.21
Ørsted and PGE form 50-50 joint venture on Baltica 2 and 3
09.02.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
09.02.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
09.02.21
Ørsted issues dual-tranche green hybrid capital securities
09.02.21
Tender Offer for Hybrid Securities

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
15
Orsted - offshore wind farm developer and operator
08.01.21
3
Ørsted and Amazon sign Europe’s largest offshore wind corporate power purchase agreement