 

EURO Ressources invests US$7.15M to acquire silver stream on Orezone gold's Bombore project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

   NEWS RELEASE Paris: EUR

EURO RESSOURCES INVESTS US$7.15M TO ACQUIRE
 SILVER STREAM ON OREZONE GOLD’S BOMBORÉ PROJECT

Paris, France, March 1, 2021:  EURO Ressources S.A. (“EURO” or “the Company”) (Paris: EUR) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a binding letter of intent with Orezone Gold Corporation (“Orezone”) to acquire 50% of the payable silver production (the “Silver Stream”) on Orezone’s Bomboré Project (“Bomboré”), located in Burkina Faso, West Africa for US$7,150,000.

Bomboré is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. The 2019 Feasibility Study highlights Bomboré as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life. Assay data and metallurgical studies suggest there is a silver component to the Bomboré deposit, with EURO’s review of assay data indicating that the silver to gold ratio is approximately 1:1.

The Silver Stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of payable silver production over the life of mine. The agreement also includes a minimum guaranteed delivery obligation in favour of EURO of 37,500 ounces of silver per annum, until delivery of 375,000 ounces of payable silver.

Transaction Highlights

  • Expanded Asset Base and with Near Term Cash Flow: Orezone is fully funded for Bomboré construction with the first gold-pour scheduled for Q3 2022.
  • Long Life, Low Cost Operation: The 2019 Feasibility Study outlined a 13.3 year operation at Bomboré producing a total of approximately 1.6 Moz of gold at an AISC (All-In Sustaining Cost) of US$ 730/oz with AISC of US$ 672/oz in the first ten years.  Historic assay data indicated a silver to gold ratio of approximately 1:1. EURO will receive 50% of the payable silver production at Bomboré over the life of mine. 
  • Exploration & Expansion Potential: EURO will benefit from the future expansion of the Bomboré project, which has been designed by Orezone to accommodate future throughput expansion. Significant exploration potential exists around Bomboré, which comprises several mining exploration permits totaling approximately 14,934 hectares, which has the potential to extend mine life beyond the 13.3 years outlined in the 2019 Feasibility Study.

Silver Stream Terms

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EURO Ressources invests US$7.15M to acquire silver stream on Orezone gold's Bombore project   NEWS RELEASEParis: EUR EURO RESSOURCES INVESTS US$7.15M TO ACQUIRE SILVER STREAM ON OREZONE GOLD’S BOMBORÉ PROJECT Paris, France, March 1, 2021:  EURO Ressources S.A. (“EURO” or “the Company”) (Paris: EUR) is pleased to announce today that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
EURO Ressources reports earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020