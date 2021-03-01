 

AUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 12 months of 2020

AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) presented the Company‘s unaudited financial results for the 12 months of 2020, in an online webinar for investors on March 1 of 2021. The presentation (see attachment) covers detailed information on the results of each business segment of the Group and general financial indicators.

Mindaugas Ambrasas, CFO of AUGA group presented the results and answered questions from webinar participants.

The webinar was recorded. It will be available to see on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account and the Company’s website.

Contacts:
Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO
Phone: +370 620 67296
Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt

                                               

Attachment




