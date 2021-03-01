 

NIKE, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Change

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) announced that Ann Hebert, Vice President and General Manager, North America geography, has departed from the company, effective today, March 1. Hebert leaves Nike after more than 25 years with the brand. Nike plans to announce a new head of its North American geography shortly.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com/ and follow @NIKE.



Wertpapier


