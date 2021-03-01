Vertex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings before the market opens on March 10, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.



Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 10, 2021, through March 24, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13715702.