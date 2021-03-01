 

Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 23:35  |  15   |   |   

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q4 and full year 2020 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call (Conference ID: 1015 2291), please use this link. Registrants will receive confirmation which includes dial-in details. Registrants may also dial in, toll-free, at 1-866-270-1533, or internationally 1-412-317-0797.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Lemonade Investor Relations website, investor.lemonade.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at investor.lemonade.com.

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, pet health, and life insurance in the United States, contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, and renters insurance in France, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, and continues to expand globally.

Follow @lemonade_inc on Twitter for updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our history of losses and the fact that we may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fact that the “Lemonade” brand may not become as widely known as incumbents’ brands or the brand may become tarnished; the denial of claims or our failure to accurately and timely pay claims; our ability to attain greater value from each user; the novelty of our business model and its unpredictable efficacy and susceptibility to unintended consequences; the possibility that we could be forced to modify or eliminate our Giveback, which could undermine our business model; the results of examinations by our primary state insurance regulator that could result in adverse examinations findings and necessitate remedial actions or give rise to regulatory orders requiring remedial, injunctive, or other corrective action; our limited operating history; our ability to manage our growth effectively; the impact of intense competition in the segments of the insurance industry in which we operate on our ability to attain or increase profitability; the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices, which could limit our ability to write new business; our ability to renew reinsurance contracts on comparable duration and terms to those currently in effect; our exposure to counterparty risks as a result of reinsurance; the loss of personal customer information, damage to our reputation and brand, or harm to our business and operating results as a result of security incidents or real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our systems, website or app; our actual or perceived failure to protect customer information and other data, respect customers’ privacy, or comply with data privacy and security laws and regulations; our ability to comply with extensive insurance industry regulations and the need to incur additional costs or devote additional resources to comply with changes to existing regulations; our exposure to additional regulatory requirements specific to other vertical markets that we enter or have entered, including auto, pet and life insurance, and the need to devote additional resources to comply with these regulations; and our inability to predict the lasting impacts of COVID-19 to our business in particular, and the global economy generally. These and other important factors, discussed in the Risk Factors section of our final prospectus filed with the SEC on January 14, 2021, pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) and our other filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q4 and full year 2020 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Pan-European Output Deal in the Nordics
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX)
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Debt Tender Offers
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Lemonade Announces Q&A Platform For Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
04.02.21
Lemonade To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
04.02.21
Ich halte diese 3 potenziellen Short-Squeeze-Aktien. Was nun?
03.02.21
3 aktuelle IPOs, die du auf deine Watchlist setzen solltest

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
15
Lemonade - Versicherung über App oder Internet