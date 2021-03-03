 

Best Email Marketing Services Top Email Marketing Platforms, 2021

Best Email Marketing Services for 2021 according to the feature set, application and pricing by the specialists at emailmarketingservices.tech

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Email marketing services are some of the best tools to drive user engagement and build meaningful customer relationships.  Targeted, personalized and scheduled email campaigns can deliver a higher ROI than almost every marketing method.  Professional and effective management of your user email list allows for nurturing a deep and personal connection with customers whilst being highly lucrative.

The key to a successful and automated email marketing strategy is finding the best email marketing services to help manage your subscribers, content and campaigns.  There are numerous email marketing services with similar features, making establishing the best email marketing software for your business or website a little overwhelming.  At emailmarketingservices.tech, we have done all the groundwork in compiling the very best email marketing services for running successful email marketing campaigns.

An effective email marketing campaign relies on capitalizing upon the opportunity to engage in direct and non-intrusive communication with both existing customers and new prospects.  Careful management of this process with scheduling, individual preferences and technical factors such as opt-in / opt-out, autoresponders and regulatory compliance ensure that trust is established and maintained with your customer base.  Whether you are a beginner, a seasoned professional or are only looking to switch to a different provider, our list will help you find the best email marketing service for your business objectives.

Best Email Marketing Services 2021

1. Aweber
 Ideal for smaller lists with pricing to match.  Features A/B testing and automation tools.  700+ templates! Plans start at $19 per month. 
2. Moosend (Best for E-commerce)
 AI-powered e-commerce mailing with unlimited quotas.  Full reporting and analytics.  Plans start at $0.
3. GetResponse 
 Superb all-rounder with automated lead generation and sales funnels.  Over 200 templates with 24/7 live chat support.  Plans start at $15 per month.
4. Constant Contact
Long established service provider.  Beginner-friendly with drag and drop email builder.  Simple automation with 100+ mobile-friendly templates.  Plans start at $20 per month. 

