 

Franck Petitgas to Speak at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference

Franck Petitgas, Head of Morgan Stanley International, will speak at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference which will be held in a virtual format on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. GMT (7:00 a.m. ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.



