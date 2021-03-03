Franck Petitgas to Speak at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference

Franck Petitgas, Head of Morgan Stanley International, will speak at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference which will be held in a virtual format on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. GMT (7:00 a.m. ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.