 

HilltopSecurities Welcomes Jeff Stewart to Wealth Management Division as Head of Business Development

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) today announced that Jeff Stewart has joined the firm’s Wealth Management division as managing director, head of business development.

Jeff Stewart has joined HilltopSecurities' Wealth Management division as Head of Business Development. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Stewart will oversee all phases of recruiting financial professionals to join HilltopSecurities’ Private Client Group and Momentum Independent Network. He will have an office at the firm’s Dallas headquarters.

“HilltopSecurities is growing and we’re excited to welcome Jeff to help us continue expanding both our employee and independent retail wealth management channels,” said HilltopSecurities Head of Wealth Management John Muschalek. “With his deep experience in the industry and proven talent, Jeff will play an important role in the growth of our premier platform to serve financial professionals and their clients across the country.”

Stewart brings more than two decades of experience to his new position, most recently as senior vice president with Tri-State Capital’s Private Bank. He has also served as regional vice president for Columbia management and as a partner with SIP Nordic, in addition to positions with Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking and Investment Group and Federated Investors. Stewart earned a bachelor’s degree from Kenyon College.

“I’m proud to join such a respected and dynamic organization, and I look forward to contributing to HilltopSecurities’ continued growth,” Stewart said.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.



