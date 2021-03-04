HELMA Eigenheimbau AG expects dynamic corporate growth / Preliminary figures for 2020 confirmed

 

04-March-2021 / 08:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lehrte, March 4, 2021 - On the basis of the positive business trend in 2020 and extensive portfolio of project properties secured as of the balance sheet date, the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has decided at its meeting today to issue forecasts for revenue and earnings for both the short and medium term.

Significant revenue and earnings growth is expected on the basis of the record new order intake achieved in 2020 and the well-filled project pipeline. Accordingly, for the 2021 financial year the HELMA Group expects revenue in a range between EUR 300.0 million and EUR 310.0 million (2020: EUR 274.0 million) and consolidated EBT in a range between EUR 25.0 million and EUR 26.0 million (2020: EUR 22.5 million).

In light of the promising growth trends in the market for residential and holiday properties, the HELMA Group also aims to continue its profitable corporate growth beyond 2021. The two subsidiaries active in the property development business, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH and HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH, command potential revenue from secured land plots totalling around EUR 1.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Provided that the market environment is stable, this potential revenue is expected to be largely realised in the next five to seven years. Future land purchases will further expand this potential.

By 2024 at the latest, the HELMA Group consequently expects consolidated revenue to rise to more than EUR 400.0 million, of which HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is expected to contribute at least EUR 125.0 million, and the property development subsidiaries HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH and HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH a total of at least EUR 275.0 million. The aim is to continuously increase profitability to an EBT margin of over 10.0 % (2020: 8.2 %). Accordingly, consolidated EBT of over EUR 40.0 million would be achieved for the first time by 2024 at the latest.

Disclaimer

04.03.21
Helma peilt 40 Millionen Euro Vorsteuergewinn für 2024 an
04.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG erwartet dynamisches Unternehmenswachstum / Vorabzahlen 2020 bestätigt (deutsch)
04.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG erwartet dynamisches Unternehmenswachstum / Vorabzahlen 2020 bestätigt

