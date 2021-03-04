Biogen Announces Plans to Build a New, State-of-the-Art Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina

As pioneers in neuroscience, Biogen is pursuing multiple modalities with the aim of bringing life-saving medicines to those who suffer from serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. With this new facility, Biogen is investing in robust and scalable gene therapy manufacturing with the goal of ensuring reliable supply to patients worldwide. Gene therapy is an emerging therapeutic modality that may be suitable for a growing list of genetically validated targets in neuroscience.

“We plan to build differentiated, sustainable and advanced manufacturing capabilities to support our gene therapy programs and collaborations,” said Nicole Murphy, Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations. “This additional investment underscores our commitment to RTP and our mission to deliver a reliable supply of high-quality medicines to the patients we serve. We are poised with a diverse workforce that is passionate about making a difference in the lives of patients and we look forward to welcoming new colleagues from the community to join us in that mission.”

Through the new facility, Biogen aims to continue its investment in North Carolina and expand its existing operations and combined workforce of approximately 1,900 employees at both campuses in RTP. Biogen anticipates that the new facility will create approximately 90 new jobs, with an estimated total investment of approximately $200 million. Biogen selected RTP for this new facility given the region’s diverse pool of talent and the company’s 26-year track record of attracting highly qualified and passionate employees in North Carolina. Biogen’s priority is to continue to foster and enable a diverse and inclusive workforce – representing age, gender, sexual identity, race, ethnicity, Veterans, and people with disabilities – that reflects the communities where we operate and the patients who we serve.