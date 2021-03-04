 

Biogen Announces Plans to Build a New, State-of-the-Art Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 13:47  |  101   |   |   

  • The innovative and scalable gene therapy manufacturing facility will support Biogen’s plan to advance its gene therapy portfolio
  • The new facility is expected to employ approximately 90 people and to be operational by 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced its plans to build a new gene therapy manufacturing facility at its Research Triangle Park (RTP) manufacturing campuses in North Carolina to support its growing gene therapy pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas.

As pioneers in neuroscience, Biogen is pursuing multiple modalities with the aim of bringing life-saving medicines to those who suffer from serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. With this new facility, Biogen is investing in robust and scalable gene therapy manufacturing with the goal of ensuring reliable supply to patients worldwide. Gene therapy is an emerging therapeutic modality that may be suitable for a growing list of genetically validated targets in neuroscience.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Biogen!
Short
Basispreis 297,58€
Hebel 7,99
Ask 3,07
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 230,62€
Hebel 7,10
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We plan to build differentiated, sustainable and advanced manufacturing capabilities to support our gene therapy programs and collaborations,” said Nicole Murphy, Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations. “This additional investment underscores our commitment to RTP and our mission to deliver a reliable supply of high-quality medicines to the patients we serve. We are poised with a diverse workforce that is passionate about making a difference in the lives of patients and we look forward to welcoming new colleagues from the community to join us in that mission.”

Through the new facility, Biogen aims to continue its investment in North Carolina and expand its existing operations and combined workforce of approximately 1,900 employees at both campuses in RTP. Biogen anticipates that the new facility will create approximately 90 new jobs, with an estimated total investment of approximately $200 million. Biogen selected RTP for this new facility given the region’s diverse pool of talent and the company’s 26-year track record of attracting highly qualified and passionate employees in North Carolina. Biogen’s priority is to continue to foster and enable a diverse and inclusive workforce – representing age, gender, sexual identity, race, ethnicity, Veterans, and people with disabilities – that reflects the communities where we operate and the patients who we serve.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biogen Announces Plans to Build a New, State-of-the-Art Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina The innovative and scalable gene therapy manufacturing facility will support Biogen’s plan to advance its gene therapy portfolioThe new facility is expected to employ approximately 90 people and to be operational by 2023 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und Vita34 (V3V) fest; Amgen (AMG) mit großer Übernahme
03.03.21
Biotech Report: Vita34 (V3V) und Biofrontera (B8F) fester; MorphoSys (MOR) rutschen ab
26.02.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) legen zu; MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) leichter
25.02.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und Evotec (EVT) sehr fest, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidiert
24.02.21
Life Science Cares and Biogen Foundation Help Launch Food For Free’s Just Eats Program
23.02.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys fest (MOR), Evotec (EVT) mit Gewinnmitnahmen
19.02.21
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) fester, Sektor an der Wall Street im Plus
18.02.21
Biotech Report: Vita34 (V3V) und MagForce (MF6) ziehen an; MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) leichter
17.02.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) knapp im Plus, MorphoSys (MOR) rutschen ab
16.02.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Evotec (EVT) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) korrigieren

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
69
Biogen kappt Jahresziele - Schlechtere Aussichten für Kassenschlager Tecfidera