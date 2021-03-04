 

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Completes $9.3 million Overnight Offering for Big Pharma Split Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 14:43  |  82   |   |   

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce that Big Pharma Split Corp. (the “Company”) has completed the overnight offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering were $9.3 million, bringing the Company’s net assets to approximately $30.5 million.

The shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of PRM.PR.A (Preferred Shares) and PRM (Class A Shares).

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.50 per Preferred Share to yield 4.8% and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $13.75 per Class A Share to yield 9.0%.

The offering was co-led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc., and also included National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hampton Securities Limited, Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to invest in an equally-weighted portfolio of ten issuers comprised of equity securities selected by Harvest from a universe of pharmaceutical issuers which includes:

Eli Lilly and Company | Johnson & Johnson | Amgen Inc. | Novartis AG | Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC | Sanofi SA | Merck & Co Inc. | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company | AbbVie Inc.

In order to seek to generate additional returns, Harvest may write call options each month in respect of some or all of the equity securities in the portfolio.

Harvest is the manager, portfolio manager and promoter of the Company.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestportfolios.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.25 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated November 4, 2020 before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company’s publicly filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Completes $9.3 million Overnight Offering for Big Pharma Split Corp. TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce that Big Pharma Split Corp. (the “Company”) has completed the overnight offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares of the Company. …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Announces $9.3 million Overnight Offering for Big Pharma Split Corp.
24.02.21
Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Announces Big Pharma Split Corp. Overnight Offering