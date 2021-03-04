 

U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its Series I non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 15:00  |  132   |   |   

U.S. Bancorp announced today that it will redeem on April 15, 2021 all of its outstanding Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Series I Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of the Series I Preferred Stock (the “Series I Depositary Shares”). The Series I Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a redemption price per share equal to $25,000 (equivalent to $1,000 per Series I Depositary Share). Because the redemption date is also a dividend payment date, the redemption price does not include any declared and unpaid dividends. The regular quarterly dividend for the full current quarterly dividend period from, and including, January 15, 2021 to, but excluding, April 15, 2021 will be paid separately in the customary manner on April 15, 2021 to holders of record on March 31, 2021.

The Series I Depositary Shares (CUSIP No. 902973AY2) are held in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Upon redemption, the Series I Preferred Stock and the Series I Depositary Shares will no longer be outstanding and all rights with respect to such stock and depositary shares will cease and terminate, except the right to payment of the redemption price.

Payment to DTC will be made by U.S. Bank National Association, U.S. Bancorp’s redemption agent for the Series I Depositary Shares. Questions regarding redemption of the Series I Depositary Shares or the procedures therefor may be referred to U.S. Bank National Association at 111 Fillmore Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55107-1402, Attention: Corporate Trust Services, Telephone No.: (800) 934-6802.

This news release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the certificate of designations governing the Series I Preferred Stock or the deposit agreement governing the Series I Depositary Shares and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the notice of redemption issued by U.S. Bancorp.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its Series I non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock U.S. Bancorp announced today that it will redeem on April 15, 2021 all of its outstanding Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Series I Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
U.S. Bancorp to speak at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference
23.02.21
U.S. Bank Named One of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies
17.02.21
U.S. Bank Launches New Approach to Build Wealth and Create Access for Diverse Communities
10.02.21
U.S. Bank Appoints Marcus Martin Head of ESG for Fixed Income & Capital Markets
03.02.21
Scott Ford joins U.S. Bank as president, Wealth Management Affluent