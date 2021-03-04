 

Shattering disability stigma for World Hearing Day with Israeli BeHear technology enabling self-administered hearing screening

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 17:06  |  101   |   |   

A.R.M. and BeKol leverage BeHear's innovative hearing check kiosks to raise hearing health awareness and accessibility

HAIFA, Israel, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A special initiative by A.R.M. Medical Center, experts in Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck, and Oral and Maxillofacial surgery; BeKol, the organization representing the hard of hearing in Israel; and BeHear by Alango Technologies is designed to shatter disability stigma while promoting hearing health awareness and accessibility. 

The A.R.M. Medical Center and Bekol, the organization representing the hard of hearing in Israel, are raising hearing health awareness and accessibility by leveraging BeHear’s innovative kiosks for self-administered hearing checks.

Imagine a world where disabilities are addressed without stigma. Imagine a world where all people are treated with dignity and respect and can easily implement technological solutions without experiencing shame. While this seems like an obvious and morally imperative goal, when it comes to hearing health there is a painful dissonance between its importance and the general levels of awareness and accessibility. Worst of all, there is a high level of social stigma attached to hearing as a disability, as if it is indicative of being "broken", old, or damaged, as well as the negative and completely inappropriate association of cognitive incapacity.  

World Hearing Day is an annual global initiative sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO), designed to raise awareness and promote hearing care at community and national levels across the world. This year's theme "Hearing care for ALL! Screen. Rehabilitate. Communicate." fits perfectly with the A.R.M.-BeKol-BeHear initiative to provide free, accessible hearing screening.

Using equipment donated by Alango to BeKol, free access will be provided to BeHear's hearing check kiosks located at the A.R.M. Medical Center in Assuta Hospital, Tel Aviv. The innovative kiosks offer a unique balance of user-independence with precision results, testing in a quick and simple process that anyone can undertake without the help of a healthcare professional. The system guides the user through a 5-minute hearing assessment using an intuitive interface available in English, Hebrew, Russian, and Arabic. Results are received on the spot and can be sent to the user's email. The user is then invited to compare "what they hear" with "what they could be hearing" once BeHear's advanced hearing enhancement technology is applied to the sound they hear.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shattering disability stigma for World Hearing Day with Israeli BeHear technology enabling self-administered hearing screening A.R.M. and BeKol leverage BeHear's innovative hearing check kiosks to raise hearing health awareness and accessibility HAIFA, Israel, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A special initiative by A.R.M. Medical Center, experts in Otorhinolaryngology, Head …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Financial industry must tackle gender bias in algorithms, according to global fintech leader, ...
Same Day Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 132,380 Million by 2026 at CAGR 50.0% | Valuates Reports
The Russian Direct Investment Fund: EMA starts rolling review of Sputnik V
Snips chooses Tritan Renew for a new sustainable line of housewares
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Worth $297.4 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Shattering disability stigma for World Hearing Day with Israeli BeHear technology enabling ...
Park Chul Whan of Kumho Petrochemical Unveils 'Proposal to Enhance Corporate Value', Committed to ...
Cloud-based Solutions in Sales Performance Management Market Expands Scope of Uptake in SMEs, Worldwide Market Projected to Clock Impressive CAGR of 18.7% from 2019 to 2027: TMR
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Files 2020 Year-End Disclosure Documents
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Unum Ranks Among World's Most Ethical Companies
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area