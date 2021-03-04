 

Wrapmate Releases First of Its Kind Ecommerce Platform for Vehicle Graphics Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 17:00  |  70   |   |   

In recent years, consumer shopping habits have changed dramatically as customers look for easy ways to purchase goods when and where they want, in-person or online. While eCommerce isn’t new, the pandemic has amplified its adoption, as customers continue to look for convenient and personalized ways to shop for everything from groceries to vehicle wraps, from the comfort and safety of home.

To provide customers with a seamless way to purchase vehicle graphics online, Wrapmate – an end-to-end digital platform for consumers to get their graphic projects designed, printed, and installed – is launching a new, first of its kind, eCommerce experience. Wrapmate’s new proprietary technology allows vehicle wrap customers to receive exact, transparent pricing information for their specific vehicle graphics project before purchase. By leveraging Wrapmate’s patent-pending technology, as well as 3M’s products and history of expertise in the graphics industry, the technology efficiently and effectively brings customers’ graphics projects to life from start to finish.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu 3M Company!
Short
Basispreis 191,87€
Hebel 12,28
Ask 1,21
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 159,59€
Hebel 9,53
Ask 1,48
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We’re thrilled to offer a new experience to vehicle graphics customers built from the ground up including flexible design selection and exact, transparent pricing in real-time prior to purchase,” said Chris Loar, CEO of Wrapmate. “Historically, customers needed to secure an estimate, work with a designer and find a trusted installer on their own. Starting today, we are reimagining the experience. Customers don’t want an estimate, they want an exact price. Now, they can come to Wrapmate, enter in their vehicle details, and get an exact total project price in as little as five clicks which includes the cost of a custom design, print on 3M films, and installation of their vehicle graphics by a local Wrapmate Pro, many of which are a 3M Certified or Preferred Graphics Installer.”

Convenience and Connection Powered by Technology

Leveraging Wrapmate’s new technology, customers can not only select a design package that fits their needs and their exact vehicle make and model but also know how much the project will cost instantly. By modifying the size of the desired graphics, customers will see the price of their project adjust in real-time, allowing customers to find the best vehicle wrap options for their budget while seeing how the preferred design will look on their vehicle. For each vehicle wrap project, interested customers can use the digital platform to see location-specific pricing and find a 3M Certified or Preferred Graphics Installer for their project. Once customers compare pricing options for different coverage amounts, they can pay for their design online and start the process of bringing their graphics project to life. This patent-pending innovation is a first of its kind for vehicle wrap customers and the graphics industry.

“This new technology from Wrapmate will advance the graphics industry by simplifying and expediting the process, allowing customers to make an informed purchasing decision,” said Adrian Cook, marketing manager, 3M Commercial Solutions Division. “By providing straightforward pricing options and connecting customers directly to 3M Certified and Preferred Graphics Installers in one experience more businesses can be on their way to improving their marketability with custom graphics from the 3M name they trust.”

Customers interested in seeing the total cost for their project and comparing their options can get started today at wrapmate.com.

About Wrapmate and 3M's Collaboration Agreement

Wrapmate, an end-to-end digital platform for graphics projects, has entered a three-year global collaboration agreement with 3M Commercial Solutions to help businesses improve their marketability within the print, signage and vehicle graphics industry. It will provide customers with a one-stop-shop network of professionals and resources on a global scale.

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is an end-to-end digital platform for consumers to get their graphic projects designed, printed and installed. Utilizing Wrapmate’s advanced technologies, customers can visualize and transact on vehicle graphics simply and seamlessly. Additionally, Wrapmate supports a nationwide network of over 900 top certified graphic professionals known as Wrapmate Pros, providing them with local customer projects and software tools to help manage their business.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: 3M - seit 52 Jahren steigende Dividenden
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wrapmate Releases First of Its Kind Ecommerce Platform for Vehicle Graphics Projects In recent years, consumer shopping habits have changed dramatically as customers look for easy ways to purchase goods when and where they want, in-person or online. While eCommerce isn’t new, the pandemic has amplified its adoption, as customers …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
3M und Pegatron verbessern Design und Effizienz von Virtual Reality-Headset
16.02.21
3 Aktien mit Dividendenrendite von über 3 %, die jetzt ein Kauf sind
09.02.21
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
06.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 05/21

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.02.21
75
3M - seit 52 Jahren steigende Dividenden