Wrapmate Releases First of Its Kind Ecommerce Platform for Vehicle Graphics Projects

To provide customers with a seamless way to purchase vehicle graphics online, Wrapmate – an end-to-end digital platform for consumers to get their graphic projects designed, printed, and installed – is launching a new, first of its kind, eCommerce experience. Wrapmate’s new proprietary technology allows vehicle wrap customers to receive exact, transparent pricing information for their specific vehicle graphics project before purchase. By leveraging Wrapmate’s patent-pending technology, as well as 3M’s products and history of expertise in the graphics industry, the technology efficiently and effectively brings customers’ graphics projects to life from start to finish.

In recent years, consumer shopping habits have changed dramatically as customers look for easy ways to purchase goods when and where they want, in-person or online. While eCommerce isn’t new, the pandemic has amplified its adoption, as customers continue to look for convenient and personalized ways to shop for everything from groceries to vehicle wraps, from the comfort and safety of home.

“We’re thrilled to offer a new experience to vehicle graphics customers built from the ground up including flexible design selection and exact, transparent pricing in real-time prior to purchase,” said Chris Loar, CEO of Wrapmate. “Historically, customers needed to secure an estimate, work with a designer and find a trusted installer on their own. Starting today, we are reimagining the experience. Customers don’t want an estimate, they want an exact price. Now, they can come to Wrapmate, enter in their vehicle details, and get an exact total project price in as little as five clicks which includes the cost of a custom design, print on 3M films, and installation of their vehicle graphics by a local Wrapmate Pro, many of which are a 3M Certified or Preferred Graphics Installer.”

Convenience and Connection Powered by Technology

Leveraging Wrapmate’s new technology, customers can not only select a design package that fits their needs and their exact vehicle make and model but also know how much the project will cost instantly. By modifying the size of the desired graphics, customers will see the price of their project adjust in real-time, allowing customers to find the best vehicle wrap options for their budget while seeing how the preferred design will look on their vehicle. For each vehicle wrap project, interested customers can use the digital platform to see location-specific pricing and find a 3M Certified or Preferred Graphics Installer for their project. Once customers compare pricing options for different coverage amounts, they can pay for their design online and start the process of bringing their graphics project to life. This patent-pending innovation is a first of its kind for vehicle wrap customers and the graphics industry.

“This new technology from Wrapmate will advance the graphics industry by simplifying and expediting the process, allowing customers to make an informed purchasing decision,” said Adrian Cook, marketing manager, 3M Commercial Solutions Division. “By providing straightforward pricing options and connecting customers directly to 3M Certified and Preferred Graphics Installers in one experience more businesses can be on their way to improving their marketability with custom graphics from the 3M name they trust.”

Customers interested in seeing the total cost for their project and comparing their options can get started today at wrapmate.com.

About Wrapmate and 3M's Collaboration Agreement

Wrapmate, an end-to-end digital platform for graphics projects, has entered a three-year global collaboration agreement with 3M Commercial Solutions to help businesses improve their marketability within the print, signage and vehicle graphics industry. It will provide customers with a one-stop-shop network of professionals and resources on a global scale.

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is an end-to-end digital platform for consumers to get their graphic projects designed, printed and installed. Utilizing Wrapmate’s advanced technologies, customers can visualize and transact on vehicle graphics simply and seamlessly. Additionally, Wrapmate supports a nationwide network of over 900 top certified graphic professionals known as Wrapmate Pros, providing them with local customer projects and software tools to help manage their business.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005705/en/