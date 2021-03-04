Regulatory News:

Following the free allocation of shares on March 3, 2021, decided by the Board of Directors of SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) held on February 23, 2021, making use of the authorization it has been given by the Combined Annual Shareholders’ General Meeting of May 19, 2020 under the 19th resolution, the Exchange Ratio and the Threshold Amounts of the Distributed Dividend per Share of the Bonds Redeemable in Cash and/or in Existing Shares (ORNAE) due November 2021 (ISIN code FR0013218807) are adjusted.

In accordance with Article 2.6.(b).2 of the ORNAE Terms and Conditions, the new Exchange Ratio is 1.094 Shares per ORNAE, as from March 3, 2021.