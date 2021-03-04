 

SEB S.A. Adjustment of the Exchange Ratio and the Threshold Amounts of the Distributed Dividend per Share of the Bonds Redeemable in Cash and/or in Existing Shares (ORNAE)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 17:30  |  59   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Following the free allocation of shares on March 3, 2021, decided by the Board of Directors of SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) held on February 23, 2021, making use of the authorization it has been given by the Combined Annual Shareholders’ General Meeting of May 19, 2020 under the 19th resolution, the Exchange Ratio and the Threshold Amounts of the Distributed Dividend per Share of the Bonds Redeemable in Cash and/or in Existing Shares (ORNAE) due November 2021 (ISIN code FR0013218807) are adjusted.

In accordance with Article 2.6.(b).2 of the ORNAE Terms and Conditions, the new Exchange Ratio is 1.094 Shares per ORNAE, as from March 3, 2021.

In accordance with Article 2.6.(b).10.(c) of the ORNAE Terms and Conditions, the Threshold Amounts of the Distributed Dividend per Share is EUR 2.10 for Dividends in respect of the financial year ending December 31, 2020 and EUR 2.27 for Dividends in respect of the financial year ending December 31, 2021.

Next key dates - 2021

 

April 22 | after market closes

Q1 2021 sales and financial data

May 20 | 3:00 pm (Paris time)

Annual General Meeting

July 23 | before market opens

H1 2021 sales and results

October 26 | after market closes

9-month 2021 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEB S.A. Adjustment of the Exchange Ratio and the Threshold Amounts of the Distributed Dividend per Share of the Bonds Redeemable in Cash and/or in Existing Shares (ORNAE) Regulatory News: Following the free allocation of shares on March 3, 2021, decided by the Board of Directors of SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) held on February 23, 2021, making use of the authorization it has been given by the Combined Annual Shareholders’ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 28.02.2021
24.02.21
Groupe SEB:  2020 Results
08.02.21
GROUPE SEB: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.01.2021