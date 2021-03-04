Copper kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on transit surfaces, study finds

TransLink, Teck, and Vancouver Coastal Health prepare for trial’s second phase

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results from TransLink’s industry-leading trial show that copper is effective at killing bacteria on high-touch transit surfaces. Based on sample-testing performed on transit and in a lab, the trial concludes that select copper products on transit are durable and kill up to 99.9 per cent of all bacteria within one hour of the bacteria’s contact with the surface.



Phase one of the pilot, which was fully funded by Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”), began in November 2020 and lasted five weeks on two buses and two SkyTrain cars. To expand on phase one’s results, a second phase will be launched in the coming months to verify the results with a larger sample of data.