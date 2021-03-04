 

Minority Business Enterprises Underwrite the Majority of State Street 2031 Senior Subordinated Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 21:05  |  70   |   |   

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that it has issued $850 million senior subordinated bonds at a coupon of 2.20 percent. The offering, which closed yesterday, was structured utilizing an underwriting syndicate substantially made up of Black- and Latinx-Owned Business Enterprises as bookrunners and co-managers.

The full syndicate included BofA Securities, Inc., CastleOak Securities, L.P., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC as lead bookrunners. Blaylock Van, LLC, Great Pacific Securities, Loop Capital Markets LLC, and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company also acted as co-managers. Over 50% of the bonds were underwritten by Black-owned or Latinx-owned firms.

“This deal syndicate demonstrates our commitment to expanding our relationships and increasing our financing partnerships with Minority, Women and Veteran Business Enterprises,” said Eric Aboaf, chief financial officer of State Street Corporation. “We need to hold ourselves accountable for broadening representation across all areas of our business, including how we structure our capital markets activities. We had extremely positive feedback in this offering, which was oversubscribed, which also speaks to the interest from the market.”

“We commend State Street on its intentional demonstration of its commitment to diversity, through the substantive inclusion of two minority-owned investment banks as active book running managers on the company’s extremely successful debt offering,” commented Christopher J. Williams, Chairman of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC . “In addition to enabling us to increase the resources committed to growing our business capabilities, the impact of State Street providing diverse firms with this meaningful opportunity is to enable us to increase employment, internship opportunities, and our broad support of diverse communities.”

“Working in tandem with the other managers, we were able to upsize the transaction and tighten pricing, resulting in the lowest coupon and spread across all US bank subordinated offerings since 2008,” David Jones, President & CEO of CastleOak Securities, L.P. added. “We are incredibly proud to have been a bookrunner on such a well-executed transaction.”

State Street was able to tighten pricing on this offering by 27 basis points from initial price talk and had a final orderbook that was 2.6 times oversubscribed.

Learn more about State Street’s commitment to increasing racial equity in the capital markets and broader financial services industry as part of its 10 Actions to Address Racism and Inequality.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

3476978.1.1.GBL.RTL



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Minority Business Enterprises Underwrite the Majority of State Street 2031 Senior Subordinated Offering State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that it has issued $850 million senior subordinated bonds at a coupon of 2.20 percent. The offering, which closed yesterday, was structured utilizing an underwriting syndicate substantially made up …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
State Street Introduces New Peer-to-Peer Repo Financing Marketplace for the Buy-Side
02.03.21
State Street Named Fund Administrator and Transfer Agent for VanEck’s Bitcoin Trust ETF
01.03.21
State Street Completes First Trade with ICE Clear U.S. as a FICC Sponsored Member
26.02.21
State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
18.02.21
State Street Corporation Declares First-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock
18.02.21
State Street Appoints New Global Chief Marketing Officer
10.02.21
Rest Super Selects Charles River IMS to Streamline Front and Middle Office Operations
09.02.21
State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum
04.02.21
State Street Global Advisors Expands Fixed Income ETF Offering with Its First Actively Managed Municipal Bond ETF