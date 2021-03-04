 

Bioceres Crop Solutions Subsidiary Rizobacter Argentina S.A. Completes $26.0 Million Offering of Series V Corporate Bonds

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, announced today that its subsidiary Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (“Rizobacter”) has completed a $26.0 million public offering of Series V corporate bonds in the Argentine market. The bonds were issued in two tranches:

Class A: $5.2 million with maturity in March 2022 and an annual nominal interest rate of 0.98%; and

Class B: $20. 8 million with maturity in March 2024 and an annual nominal interest rate of 5.5%.

Proceeds will be used to support working capital, extend debt maturities, and reduce financing costs, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Mr. Enrique Lopez Lecube, Chief Financial Officer of Bioceres, said: “This issuance is aligned with our overall strategy to further stabilize debt structure by extending maturities, and to continue strengthening our liquidity position. With this transaction we also secured working capital requirements to continue advancing our HB4 Program efforts, as well as expanding the global footprint of our key biological products. Moreover, it is encouraging to see the continued support and strong demand from investors for these follow-on public offerings thus demonstrating the confidence in Bioceres’ commercial progress and our disruptive crop productivity technology platform,” concluded Lopez Lecube.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, click here.

Forward-looking statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s reasonable current assumptions, expectations, plans and forecasts regarding the Company’s current or future results and future business and economic conditions more generally. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from management’s expectations or could affect the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations, liquidity and financial results and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings updated from time to time. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are or were made, and the Company does not intend to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.



