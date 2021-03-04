 

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 5, 2021

Kansas City, MO , March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB.U) (the “Company”) today announced that, commencing March 5, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units.

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbols “NGAB” and “NGAB.W,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol “NGAB.U.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry, it intends to focus on opportunities whose business model demonstrates clear commitments to sustainability and strong alignment with environmental, social and governance principles.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering.  J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets acted as the joint book running managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) website at www.sec.gov or from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; CIBC World Markets Corp., Attn: USE Prospectus Department, 425 Lexington Ave, 5th floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (800) 282-0822 or by email at useprospectus@cibc.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on January 12, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above or the Company’s initial business combination will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Wertpapier


