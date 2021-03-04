 

Waitr Expanding into Cannabis Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 22:33  |  55   |   |   

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced the Company has agreed to pursue a partnership with Flow Payments to create a compliant marketplace, delivery and payment solution for dispensaries selling cannabis.

The partnership is expected to consist of Waitr’s proprietary delivery technology and assets, in conjunction with Flow Payments’ unique access to specific partnerships and corresponding payment processing solutions. The effect of this combination will be the creation of a specialized platform to facilitate the sale and delivery of cannabis, while abiding by all federal and state directives.

“This opportunity with Flow Payments is just another way we are pivoting the company into new verticals with specialized integrated payment and delivery solutions,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “As the regulatory framework around the cannabis industry within the United States continues to evolve, we see this as a natural step in our own evolution and ability to continue bringing value to our shareholders.”

Brett Husak, Managing Partner of Flow Payments, said, “We are very excited to partner with Waitr and look forward to helping them navigate the complexities of payment processing. Building a statutorily compliant delivery and payment solution in the cannabis space is the primary goal of a joint venture and we strongly believe it will create immense value for any dispensary looking to increase their revenue, while operating within the applicable guidelines.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of September 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

About Flow Payments LLC

Created in 2017, the owners of Flow Payments have over fifty years’ experience in payment processing. Based in Massachusetts and California, Flow Payments has various partnerships with a wide array of banks and processors, which enable them to properly guide their valued clients. Additionally, Flow Payments uses its expertise to continuously advise merchants on how to acquire processing solutions that comply with the numerous regulations surrounding each, unique vertical.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waitr Expanding into Cannabis Market Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced the Company has agreed to pursue a partnership with Flow Payments to create a compliant marketplace, delivery and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Waitr to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 8, 2021
01.03.21
Waitr Completes Integration with Chowly and ItsaCheckmate
23.02.21
Waitr Partners With Nextbite on Its Delivery-Only Restaurant Concept
22.02.21
Waitr Announces Integration With Ordermark

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
9
Waitr Holdings