LITGRID AB entered into the Management Holding Services Agreement with UAB EPSO-G

Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (business ID 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B 13, Vilnius, Lithuania) informs that on 4 March 2021 concluded the purchase agreement for management holding services with the parent company UAB EPSO-G.

The maximum price of the contact (excluding VAT) is EUR 425,000, the term of the contract is 36 months.