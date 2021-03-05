 

Global Partners Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 14:00  |  65   |   |   

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“Global delivered extraordinary results in 2020, posting net income attributable to the Partnership of $102.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $287.7 million and distributable cash flow of $156.4 million – increases in each metric year-over-year,” said Eric Slifka, Global’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Global has always adapted and innovated to meet the most essential needs of the customers and the economic regions we serve. Our performance in the face of a global pandemic underscores the resilience of our business model and highlights our fundamental role as a critical infrastructure company. In that role, we provide energy products and goods and services through a portfolio of fully integrated terminal, supply and real estate assets.

“I also want to publicly acknowledge the outstanding work of our people, from the front-line associates at our gas stations, convenience stores and terminals to our office personnel at locations throughout the country,” Slifka said. “In a year like no other, they kept our operations running smoothly, ensuring the safety of our guests and customers while helping us innovate and grow.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net income attributable to the Partnership was $4.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted common limited partner unit, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to the Partnership of $0.8 million, or $0.08 per common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to the Partnership, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2020 included a $7.2 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt related to the Partnership's October 2020 redemption of its 7.00% senior notes due 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $47.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $49.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $46.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $166.2 million compared with $151.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting higher Wholesale segment product margins partly offset by lower product margins in the Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial segments.

Combined product margin, which is gross profit adjusted for depreciation allocated to cost of sales, was $186.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $172.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Combined product margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and DCF are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are explained in greater detail below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Please refer to Financial Reconciliations included in this news release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

GDSO segment product margin was $143.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $147.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This result primarily reflected lower fuel volume and reduced convenience store activity due to COVID-19, partly offset by higher fuel margins.

Wholesale segment product margin was $39.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This result primarily reflected more favorable market conditions in gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and other oils and related products.

Commercial segment product margin was $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting a decrease in bunkering activity.

Total sales were $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $3.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, due to decreases in prices and volume. Wholesale segment sales were $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. GDSO segment sales were $0.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Commercial segment sales were $0.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $0.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Volume in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.5 billion gallons compared with 1.7 billion gallons in the fourth quarter of 2019. Wholesale segment volume was 1.0 billion gallons in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 1.1 billion gallons in the fourth quarter of 2019. GDSO volume was 354.0 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 408.0 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2019. Commercial segment volume was 139.8 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 197.3 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Recent Developments

  • Global announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.55 per unit, or $2.20 per unit on an annualized basis, on all of its outstanding common units for the period from October 1 to December 31, 2020. The distribution was paid February 12, 2021 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2021.
  • Global signed an agreement to purchase the retail fuel and convenience store assets of Connecticut-based Consumers Petroleum of Connecticut, Incorporated. Subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Business Outlook

“As we continue to embrace changes in consumer behavior and the demand for greener energy, Global’s commitment to providing the essential goods and services that make life better remains the same. Our ability to provide reliability while adapting to changes in product demand continues to serve us well,” Slifka said.

Any COVID-19 related events or conditions, or other unforeseen consequences of COVID-19 could significantly adversely affect our business and financial condition and the business and financial condition of our customers, suppliers and counterparties. The ultimate extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations depends in large part on future developments which are uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. That uncertainty includes the duration (including its potential return) of the COVID-19 pandemic, the geographic regions so impacted, the extent of said impact within specific boundaries of those areas and, lastly, the impact to the local, state and national economies.

Financial Results Conference Call

Management will review the Partnership’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results in a teleconference call for analysts and investors today.

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in numbers:

(877) 709-8155 (U.S. and Canada)

 

(201) 689-8881 (International)

Due to the expected high demand on our conference call provider, please plan to dial in to the call at least 20 minutes prior to the start time.

The call also will be webcast live and archived on Global’s website, https://ir.globalp.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Product Margin

Global Partners views product margin as an important performance measure of the core profitability of its operations. The Partnership reviews product margin monthly for consistency and trend analysis. Global Partners defines product margin as product sales minus product costs. Product sales primarily include sales of unbranded and branded gasoline, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, as well as convenience store sales, gasoline station rental income and revenue generated from logistics activities when the Partnership engages in the storage, transloading and shipment of products owned by others. Product costs include the cost of acquiring products and all associated costs including shipping and handling costs to bring such products to the point of sale as well as product costs related to convenience store items and costs associated with logistics activities. The Partnership also looks at product margin on a per unit basis (product margin divided by volume). Product margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements to assess its business. Product margin should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, product margin may not be comparable to product margin or a similarly titled measure of other companies.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures used as supplemental financial measures by management and may be used by external users of Global Partners’ consolidated financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess the Partnership’s:

  • compliance with certain financial covenants included in its debt agreements;
  • financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;
  • ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on its indebtedness and to make distributions to its partners;
  • operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to those of other companies in the wholesale, marketing, storing and distribution of refined petroleum products, gasoline blendstocks, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, and in the gasoline stations and convenience stores business, without regard to financing methods and capital structure; and
  • viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted for gains or losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is an important non-GAAP financial measure for the Partnership’s limited partners since it serves as an indicator of success in providing a cash return on their investment. Distributable cash flow as defined by the Partnership’s partnership agreement is net income plus depreciation and amortization minus maintenance capital expenditures, as well as adjustments to eliminate items approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Partnership’s general partner that are extraordinary or non-recurring in nature and that would otherwise increase distributable cash flow.

Distributable cash flow as used in our partnership agreement also determines our ability to make cash distributions on our incentive distribution rights. The investment community also uses a distributable cash flow metric similar to the metric used in our partnership agreement with respect to publicly traded partnerships to indicate whether or not such partnerships have generated sufficient earnings on a current or historic level that can sustain distributions on preferred or common units or support an increase in quarterly cash distributions on common units. Our partnership agreement does not permit adjustments for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.

Distributable cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, distributable cash flow may not be comparable to distributable cash flow or similarly titled measures of other companies.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global Partners also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global Partners LP, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on Global Partners’ current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Partnership. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Partnership will be those that it anticipates. All comments concerning the Partnership’s expectations for future revenues and operating results and otherwise are based on forecasts for its existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Partnership’s control) including, without limitation, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty around the timing of an economic recovery in the United States which will impact the demand for the products we sell and the services we provide, uncertainty around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our counterparties and our customers and their corresponding ability to perform their obligations and/or utilize the products we sell and/or services we provide, uncertainty around the impact and duration of federal, state and municipal regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Partnership’s historical experience and present expectations or projections. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Partnership’s projected results, please see Global Partners’ filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Sales $

2,195,547

 

$

3,348,911

 

$

8,321,599

 

$

13,081,730

 

Cost of sales

2,029,335

 

3,197,910

 

7,600,461

 

12,418,973

 

Gross profit

166,212

 

151,001

 

721,138

 

662,757

 

 
Costs and operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses

49,375

 

43,546

 

192,533

 

170,937

 

Operating expenses

81,796

 

85,160

 

323,298

 

342,382

 

Lease exit and termination gain

-

 

-

 

-

 

(493

)

Amortization expense

2,702

 

2,712

 

10,839

 

11,431

 

Net (gain) loss on sale and disposition of assets

(348

)

(2,478

)

275

 

(2,730

)

Long-lived asset impairment

-

 

1,379

 

1,927

 

2,022

 

Total costs and operating expenses

133,525

 

130,319

 

528,872

 

523,549

 

 
Operating income

32,687

 

20,682

 

192,266

 

139,208

 

 
Interest expense

(20,995

)

(21,743

)

(83,539

)

(89,856

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

(7,164

)

-

 

(7,164

)

(13,080

)

 
Income before income tax (expense) benefit

4,528

 

(1,061

)

101,563

 

36,272

 

 
Income tax (expense) benefit

(86

)

181

 

119

 

(1,094

)

 
Net income (loss)

4,442

 

(880

)

101,682

 

35,178

 

 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

 

52

 

528

 

689

 

 
Net income (loss) attributable to Global Partners LP

4,442

 

(828

)

102,210

 

35,867

 

 
Less: General partner's interest in net income (loss), including incentive distribution rights

542

 

314

 

1,399

 

1,379

 

Less: Series A preferred limited partner interest in net income

1,682

 

1,682

 

6,728

 

6,728

 

 
Net income (loss) attributable to common limited partners $

2,218

 

$

(2,824

)

$

94,083

 

$

27,760

 

 
Basic net income (loss) per common limited partner unit (1) $

0.06

 

$

(0.08

)

$

2.77

 

$

0.82

 

 
Diluted net income (loss) per common limited partner unit (1) $

0.06

 

$

(0.08

)

$

2.74

 

$

0.81

 

 
Basic weighted average common limited partner units outstanding

33,966

 

33,866

 

33,907

 

33,810

 

 
Diluted weighted average limited partner units outstanding

34,260

 

34,287

 

34,308

 

34,339

 

(1) Under the Partnership's partnership agreement, for any quarterly period, the incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") participate in net income only to the extent of the amount of cash distributions actually declared, thereby excluding the IDRs from participating in the Partnership's undistributed net income or losses. Accordingly, the Partnership's undistributed net income or losses is assumed to be allocated to the common unitholders and to the General Partner's general partner interest. Net income attributable to common limited partners is divided by the weighted average common units outstanding in computing the net income per limited partner unit.
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

9,714

$

12,042

Accounts receivable, net

227,317

413,195

Accounts receivable - affiliates

2,410

7,823

Inventories

384,432

450,482

Brokerage margin deposits

21,661

34,466

Derivative assets

16,556

4,564

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

119,340

81,940

Total current assets

781,430

1,004,512

 
Property and equipment, net

1,082,486

1,104,863

Right of use assets, net

290,506

296,746

Intangible assets, net

35,925

46,765

Goodwill

323,565

324,474

Other assets

26,588

31,067

 
Total assets $

2,540,500

$

2,808,427

 
 
Liabilities and partners' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $

207,873

$

373,386

Working capital revolving credit facility - current portion

34,400

148,900

Lease liability - current portion

75,376

68,160

Environmental liabilities - current portion

4,455

5,009

Trustee taxes payable

36,598

42,932

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

126,774

102,802

Derivative liabilities

12,055

12,698

Total current liabilities

497,531

753,887

 
Working capital revolving credit facility - less current portion

150,000

175,000

Revolving credit facility

122,000

192,700

Senior notes

737,605

690,533

Long-term lease liability - less current portion

226,648

239,349

Environmental liabilities - less current portion

49,166

54,262

Financing obligations

146,535

148,127

Deferred tax liabilities

56,218

42,879

Other long-term liabilities

59,298

52,451

Total liabilities

2,045,001

2,349,188

 
Partners' equity
Global Partners LP equity

495,499

458,065

Noncontrolling interest

-

1,174

Total partners' equity

495,499

459,239

 
Total liabilities and partners' equity $

2,540,500

$

2,808,427

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP  
FINANCIAL RECONCILIATIONS  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of gross profit to product margin  
Wholesale segment:  
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks   $

17,577

 

$

7,414

 

$

100,818

 

$

83,982

 

Crude oil  

(2,676

)

(3,004

)

(672

)

(13,047

)

Other oils and related products  

24,235

 

11,018

 

82,999

 

51,584

 

Total  

39,136

 

15,428

 

183,145

 

122,519

 

Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment:  
Gasoline distribution  

92,611

 

91,631

 

398,016

 

374,550

 

Station operations  

51,022

 

55,457

 

205,926

 

225,078

 

Total  

143,633

 

147,088

 

603,942

 

599,628

 

Commercial segment  

3,422

 

10,323

 

15,195

 

28,540

 

Combined product margin  

186,191

 

172,839

 

802,282

 

750,687

 

Depreciation allocated to cost of sales  

(19,979

)

(21,838

)

(81,144

)

(87,930

)

Gross profit   $

166,212

 

$

151,001

 

$

721,138

 

$

662,757

 

   
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA  
Net income (loss)   $

4,442

 

$

(880

)

$

101,682

 

$

35,178

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  

-

 

52

 

528

 

689

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Global Partners LP  

4,442

 

(828

)

102,210

 

35,867

 

Depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of noncontrolling interest  

24,707

 

26,535

 

99,899

 

107,557

 

Interest expense, excluding the impact of noncontrolling interest  

20,995

 

21,743

 

83,539

 

89,856

 

Income tax expense (benefit)  

86

 

(181

)

(119

)

1,094

 

EBITDA (1)  

50,230

 

47,269

 

285,529

 

234,374

 

Net (gain) loss on sale and disposition of assets  

(348

)

(2,478

)

275

 

(2,730

)

Long-lived asset impairment  

-

 

1,379

 

1,927

 

2,022

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)   $

49,882

 

$

46,170

 

$

287,731

 

$

233,666

 

   
Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $

62,237

 

$

(15,123

)

$

312,526

 

$

94,402

 

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items  

(33,088

)

40,891

 

(110,709

)

48,968

 

Net cash from operating activities and changes in operating assets and liabilities attributable to noncontrolling interest  

-

 

(61

)

292

 

54

 

Interest expense, excluding the impact of noncontrolling interest  

20,995

 

21,743

 

83,539

 

89,856

 

Income tax expense (benefit)  

86

 

(181

)

(119

)

1,094

 

EBITDA (1)  

50,230

 

47,269

 

285,529

 

234,374

 

Net (gain) loss on sale and disposition of assets  

(348

)

(2,478

)

275

 

(2,730

)

Long-lived asset impairment  

-

 

1,379

 

1,927

 

2,022

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)   $

49,882

 

$

46,170

 

$

287,731

 

$

233,666

 

   
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to distributable cash flow  
Net income (loss)   $

4,442

 

$

(880

)

$

101,682

 

$

35,178

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  

-

 

52

 

528

 

689

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Global Partners LP  

4,442

 

(828

)

102,210

 

35,867

 

Depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of noncontrolling interest  

24,707

 

26,535

 

99,899

 

107,557

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees and senior notes discount  

1,345

 

1,261

 

5,241

 

5,940

 

Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees  

(1,037

)

(940

)

(3,970

)

(3,754

)

Maintenance capital expenditures, excluding the impact of noncontrolling interest  

(22,199

)

(16,596

)

(46,988

)

(49,897

)

Distributable cash flow (1)(2)  

7,258

 

9,432

 

156,392

 

95,713

 

Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders (3)  

(1,682

)

(1,682

)

(6,728

)

(6,728

)

Distributable cash flow after distributions to Series A preferred unitholders   $

5,576

 

$

7,750

 

$

149,664

 

$

88,985

 

   
Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to distributable cash flow  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $

62,237

 

$

(15,123

)

$

312,526

 

$

94,402

 

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items  

(33,088

)

40,891

 

(110,709

)

48,968

 

Net cash from operating activities and changes in operating assets and liabilities attributable to noncontrolling interest  

-

 

(61

)

292

 

54

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees and senior notes discount  

1,345

 

1,261

 

5,241

 

5,940

 

Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees  

(1,037

)

(940

)

(3,970

)

(3,754

)

Maintenance capital expenditures, excluding the impact of noncontrolling interest  

(22,199

)

(16,596

)

(46,988

)

(49,897

)

Distributable cash flow (1)(2)  

7,258

 

9,432

 

156,392

 

95,713

 

Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders (3)  

(1,682

)

(1,682

)

(6,728

)

(6,728

)

Distributable cash flow after distributions to Series A preferred unitholders   $

5,576

 

$

7,750

 

$

149,664

 

$

88,985

 

(1)   EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow include a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $7.2 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 related to the redemption of the 7.00% senior notes due 2023 and $13.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the repurchase of the 6.25% senior notes due 2022.

(2)

  As defined by the Partnership's partnership agreement, distributable cash flow is not adjusted for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.

(3)

  Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders represent the distributions payable to the preferred unitholders during the period. Distributions on the Series A preferred units are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears on February 15, May 15, August 15 and November 15 of each year.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Partners Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. “Global delivered extraordinary results in 2020, posting net income attributable to the Partnership of $102.2 million, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
Lost Money in XL Fleet Corp.?
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Global Partners LP Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K
16.02.21
Global Partners LP to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 5, 2021