 

Teleste´s Annual Report 2020 published

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 14:00  |  68   |   |   


TELESTE CORPORATION  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE  5.3.2021 AT 15:00 EET


TELESTE'S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 PUBLISHED


Teleste Corporation's Annual Report 2020 and financial statements for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2020 have been published today in English and in Finnish on the company's website.

The Annual Report includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditors' Report.

Teleste has also published its Corporate Governance Statement 2020 separately from the Board of Directors' Report. The Remuneration Report 2020, published on February 11, 2021, is available on the company’s website at teleste.com/investors.

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


TELESTE CORPORATION


Jukka Rinnevaara
President and CEO


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Jukka Rinnevaara, phone +358 2 2605 611


DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main Media
www.teleste.com



Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teleste´s Annual Report 2020 published TELESTE CORPORATION  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE  5.3.2021 AT 15:00 EET TELESTE'S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 PUBLISHED Teleste Corporation's Annual Report 2020 and financial statements for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2020 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Proposal by the Nomination Board for the Composition and Remuneration of the Board of Directors of Teleste Corporation
11.02.21
Teleste establishes a new share-based long-term incentive program
11.02.21
TELESTE CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 1 JAN TO 31 DEC 2020: NET SALES AND ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULT DECREASED DUE TO THE TECHNOLOGICAL TRANSFORMATION OF ACCESS NETWORKS AND THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, ORDER BACKLOG AT A GOOD LEVEL
04.02.21
TELESTE: FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2020 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 11 FEBRUARY - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING