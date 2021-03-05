 

DGAP-News Ekosem-Agrar AG: Prospectus for ruble bond registered on Moscow Stock Exchange

  • Diversification of corporate financing continues
  • Target volume of RUB 1.5 billion (approx. EUR 17 million)
  • Term: 3 years
  • First trading day scheduled by mid-March

Walldorf, 5 March 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG, the German holding company of Russian milk producer EkoNiva Group, is preparing a bond issue with a volume of up to RUB 1.5 billion (approx. EUR 17 million) on the Moscow Stock Exchange through its subsidiary OOO Sibirskaya Niva. The securities prospectus for the RUB Bond 2021/2024 was registered yesterday, Thursday. The placement should take place in the next few days.

The ruble bond has a maturity of three years and the interest will be paid semi-annually. In preparation for the issue, the accompanying bank is in contact with several interested distribution partners.

Wolfgang Bläsi, CFO of Ekosem-Agrar AG: "We are eagerly anticipating our bond debut on the Moscow Stock Exchange to further diversify our corporate financing."

The net target volume of the equivalent of approx. EUR 16 million will also be used to refinance the Ekosem-Agrar Bond 2012/2021, which matures on 23 March 2021.


About Ekosem-Agrar

Ekosem-Agrar AG, Walldorf, is the German holding company of the EkoNiva Group, one of the largest Russian agricultural companies. A herd of more than 200,000 cattle (thereof about 107,600 dairy cows) and a daily output of more than 3,100 tons of raw milk make the company the largest milk producer in the country. The Group controls an agricultural land area of approx. 630,000 hectares and is also one of the leading Russian seed producers. The founder and CEO of the company is Stefan Dürr, who has been active in the Russian agricultural sector since the end of the 1980s and has been instrumental in modernizing the industry in the past three decades. In 2009, he was awarded the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in recognition of his contributions to the German-Russian Dialogue on Agriculture. The Group employs some 14,000 people and has a presence in nine regions in Russia. Ekosem-Agrar generated a total output of EUR 565 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 167 million in 2019.

