 

22nd Century Group to Participate in Investor Conferences in March 2021

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, today announced that members of its management team will participate in three investor conferences during March 2021.

Institutional investors and those invited to attend these virtual conference events may request one-on-one meetings with representatives of the Company through the respective conference hosts or by contacting 22nd Century Group’s investor relations via mkuo@xxiicentury.com.

Events 22nd Century Group will participate in include:

The DA Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Conference, March 11, 2021
One-on-one meetings will be available on the afternoon of Thursday, March 11. To request a meeting, please contact your DA Davidson sales representative.

The 33rd Annual Roth Conference, March 15-17, 2021
One-on-one and small group meetings will be available on Tuesday, March 16. Additional times may be available to accommodate meeting requests as needed. To request a meeting, please contact your Roth sales representative.

The Investor Summit Virtual Conference, March 23-25, 2021
James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century, will provide an overview presentation of the Company. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available through 22nd Century’s Events web page in the Company's Investor Relations section of the website, at www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events. One-on-one meetings will be available on Tuesday, March 23. To request a meeting, please contact your Investor Summit Group representative.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century’s primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking through the Company’s proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. The Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury, and on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2020, and in its subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Mei Kuo
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
22nd Century Group, Inc.
(716) 300-1221
mkuo@xxiicentury.com




