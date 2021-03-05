EANS-DD Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 05.03.2021, 21:15 | 79 | 0 | 0 05.03.2021, 21:15 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by

euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is

responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner (natural person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Andritz AG! Werbung Long Long Basispreis 36,09€ Hebel 12,97 Ask 0,28 Zum Produkt Short Short Basispreis 42,00€ Hebel 11,01 Ask 0,36 Zum Produkt Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.



reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Chief executive officer



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Andritz AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000730007

description of the financial instrument: Exercise of call options with cash

settlement

type: Exercise of call options with cash settlement

date: 03.03.2021; UTC+01:00

market: Not via a trading place

currency: Euro





price volume

13,1573 214.003

12,1059 158.888

12,0665 308.136

12,2371 220.536

12,6553 80.812

12,7946 74.346

12,6403 24.987

13,3739 10.417

13,3341 154.023

13,4099 114.506

13,4404 120.866

13,4402 65.594

14,4448 50.503

15,2717 20.348

15,1090 64.102

15,1493 67.501

13,3228 30.416

13,3386 11.869

13,1031 100.463

12,8974 119.851

12,7929 85.507

12,8645 17.327

13,2744 15.206

13,0954 92.451



total volume: 2,222,658

total price: 28,866,839

average price: 12.9875





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





explanation: Description of the financial instrument: Exercise of call options

with cash settlement and whose underlying are shares of ANDRITZ AG. Average

option premium: 13,3057 euros (see past Directors' Dealings notifications).

Note: in the context of this transaction, physical shares of ANDRITZ AG have

neither been purchased nor sold)









Further inquiry note:

Michael Buchbauer

Head of Group Finance

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome@andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4856625

OTS: Andritz AG

ISIN: AT0000730007





reason:reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilitiesfunction: Chief executive officer--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer information:name: Andritz AGLegal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96--------------------------------------------------------------------------------information about deal:ISIN: AT0000730007description of the financial instrument: Exercise of call options with cashsettlementtype: Exercise of call options with cash settlementdate: 03.03.2021; UTC+01:00market: Not via a trading placecurrency: Europrice volume13,1573 214.00312,1059 158.88812,0665 308.13612,2371 220.53612,6553 80.81212,7946 74.34612,6403 24.98713,3739 10.41713,3341 154.02313,4099 114.50613,4404 120.86613,4402 65.59414,4448 50.50315,2717 20.34815,1090 64.10215,1493 67.50113,3228 30.41613,3386 11.86913,1031 100.46312,8974 119.85112,7929 85.50712,8645 17.32713,2744 15.20613,0954 92.451total volume: 2,222,658total price: 28,866,839average price: 12.9875--------------------------------------------------------------------------------explanation: Description of the financial instrument: Exercise of call optionswith cash settlement and whose underlying are shares of ANDRITZ AG. Averageoption premium: 13,3057 euros (see past Directors' Dealings notifications).Note: in the context of this transaction, physical shares of ANDRITZ AG haveneither been purchased nor sold)Further inquiry note:Michael BuchbauerHead of Group FinanceTel.: +43 316 6902 2979Fax: +43 316 6902 465mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Andritz AGStattegger Straße 18A-8045 Grazphone: +43 (0)316 6902-0FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415mail: welcome@andritz.comWWW: www.andritz.comISIN: AT0000730007indexes: ATX , WBIstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4856625OTS: Andritz AGISIN: AT0000730007 Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Andritz Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer