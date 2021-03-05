 

EANS-DD Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
05.03.2021, 21:15  |  79   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Andritz AG!
Long
Basispreis 36,09€
Hebel 12,97
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 42,00€
Hebel 11,01
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.



reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Andritz AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000730007
description of the financial instrument: Exercise of call options with cash
settlement
type: Exercise of call options with cash settlement
date: 03.03.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Not via a trading place
currency: Euro


price volume
13,1573 214.003
12,1059 158.888
12,0665 308.136
12,2371 220.536
12,6553 80.812
12,7946 74.346
12,6403 24.987
13,3739 10.417
13,3341 154.023
13,4099 114.506
13,4404 120.866
13,4402 65.594
14,4448 50.503
15,2717 20.348
15,1090 64.102
15,1493 67.501
13,3228 30.416
13,3386 11.869
13,1031 100.463
12,8974 119.851
12,7929 85.507
12,8645 17.327
13,2744 15.206
13,0954 92.451

total volume: 2,222,658
total price: 28,866,839
average price: 12.9875


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


explanation: Description of the financial instrument: Exercise of call options
with cash settlement and whose underlying are shares of ANDRITZ AG. Average
option premium: 13,3057 euros (see past Directors' Dealings notifications).
Note: in the context of this transaction, physical shares of ANDRITZ AG have
neither been purchased nor sold)




Further inquiry note:
Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4856625
OTS: Andritz AG
ISIN: AT0000730007


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Heizen mit Gas wird teurer, Heizölkosten noch unter Vorjahresniveau (FOTO)
Gemeinsame Feier in der Türkei und in Europa des 10. Jahrestags des Programms ...
EU-Agrarmilliarden: Grüne wollen stärkere Kopplung an Umweltschutzmaßnahmen
Bestellstart für den SKODA ENYAQ iV 50 (FOTO)
Trend Report 2021 / Corona beschleunigt den Wandel auf dem Arbeitsmarkt / 3 Thesen für eine ...
GEO-Tag der Natur: ökologische Vielschichtigkeit durch Gute Solarparks
EANS-Stimmrechte: Lenzing AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 ...
Jubiläum im Stammwerk von SKODA AUTO: 15 Millionen Autos aus Mladá Boleslav seit 1905 (FOTO)
Titel
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Keine gute Idee: PIN als "Telefonnummer" tarnen
146 Milliarden Euro für die Tonne? / Banken und Kunststoffindustrie verschärfen globale ...
Ferienimmobilien: Italienische Zweitwohnsitze gefragt / Privileg bei der Anfahrt
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
EANS-News: ams AG / Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag von ams mit OSRAM in Kraft; ams und OSRAM ...
Erfolgreiches Closing: Payment Service Provider PAYONE mit neuer Gesellschafterstruktur / Führender Partner für ...
Volksbank Dreieich bleibt bei kostenlosem Online-Girokonto / Damit geordnete Finanzen für alle erschwinglich bleiben: Hessische Genossenschaftsbank Volksbank Dreieich widerspricht gängigem Trend
Titel
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Über 41 Tonnen Gold bewegt - Die ReiseBank hat 2020 den Edelmetall-Umsatz und die bewegte ...
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
EANS Adhoc: Andritz AG (deutsch)
05.03.21
Aktien Wien Schluss: Mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende
03.03.21
Aktien Wien Schluss: Schwache US-Daten und Inflationsängste
03.03.21
EANS-Tip Announcement: Andritz AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
03.03.21
EANS-Tip Announcement: Andritz AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
03.03.21
EANS-News: ANDRITZ-GRUPPE: Ergebnisse Geschäftsjahr 2020
02.03.21
Aktien Wien Schluss: Gewinne - FACC legen deutlich zu
27.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 08/21
23.02.21
EANS-Hauptversammlung: Andritz AG / Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung gemäß § 107 Abs. 3 AktG

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
519
+++andritz -sehr gute kaufgelegenheit!!++