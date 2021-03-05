EANS-DD Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 05.03.2021, 21:15 | 79 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Andritz AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000730007
description of the financial instrument: Exercise of call options with cash
settlement
type: Exercise of call options with cash settlement
date: 03.03.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Not via a trading place
currency: Euro
price volume
13,1573 214.003
12,1059 158.888
12,0665 308.136
12,2371 220.536
12,6553 80.812
12,7946 74.346
12,6403 24.987
13,3739 10.417
13,3341 154.023
13,4099 114.506
13,4404 120.866
13,4402 65.594
14,4448 50.503
15,2717 20.348
15,1090 64.102
15,1493 67.501
13,3228 30.416
13,3386 11.869
13,1031 100.463
12,8974 119.851
12,7929 85.507
12,8645 17.327
13,2744 15.206
13,0954 92.451
total volume: 2,222,658
total price: 28,866,839
average price: 12.9875
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: Description of the financial instrument: Exercise of call options
with cash settlement and whose underlying are shares of ANDRITZ AG. Average
option premium: 13,3057 euros (see past Directors' Dealings notifications).
Note: in the context of this transaction, physical shares of ANDRITZ AG have
neither been purchased nor sold)
Further inquiry note:
Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4856625
OTS: Andritz AG
ISIN: AT0000730007
