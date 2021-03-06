 

OneMain Financial Announces $10,000 Donation to Operation UNITE in Support of Flood Recovery Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.03.2021, 00:26  |  101   |   |   

OneMain Financial, the country’s largest installment lender to hardworking Americans with nonprime credit, announced today a donation of $10,000 to benefit the Operation UNITE Flood Relief Fund. The fund will be used to purchase bottled water, cleaning supplies and other necessities for eastern Kentucky counties that have declared a state of emergency.

“The historic flooding this week in eastern Kentucky is tragic, and as neighbors and part of the community we want to support Operation UNITE as it steps up and helps residents recover,” said Tracey Woodyard, who heads OneMain’s office in London, Kentucky. “In addition to our corporate donation, we have encouraged OneMain team members to support the Operation UNITE Flood Relief Fund during this challenging time.”

OneMain employs more than 350 people at the company’s London call center site. Operation UNITE is based in London and dedicated to helping individuals and families suffering from substance use disorders.

OneMain is committed to lending its hand in the fight to curb opioid addiction and has awarded $40,000 in grants to Operation UNITE to help achieve this mission. Team members at OneMain are eligible to receive a 1:1 match for qualifying donations to Operation UNITE or any other charities they decide to support throughout the year.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneMain Financial Announces $10,000 Donation to Operation UNITE in Support of Flood Recovery Efforts OneMain Financial, the country’s largest installment lender to hardworking Americans with nonprime credit, announced today a donation of $10,000 to benefit the Operation UNITE Flood Relief Fund. The fund will be used to purchase bottled water, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
U.S. FDA Approves Yescarta for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma After Two or More Lines ...
Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. Prices $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Texas Customers Impacted by Severe Winter Storms
11.02.21
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock
10.02.21
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock
08.02.21
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results