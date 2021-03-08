Amryt and Medison Pharma Sign Distribution Agreement for Myalepta (metreleptin) in Canada
DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, March 8, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces the signing of a distribution agreement with Medison Pharma Canada (“Medison”) to distribute Myalepta (metreleptin) in Canada. This agreement completes the multi-regional distribution agreements with Medison, announced in February, to distribute Myalept (metreleptin) and Lojuxta (lomitapide) in Israel, and Juxtapid (lomitapide) in Canada.
Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented today: “Today’s announcement represents continued progress as we grow our commercial assets and expand access to treatment for patients in existing and new territories. We are also pleased to extend our engagement with Medison and further benefit from their expertise in Canada and other territories.”
About Amryt
Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.
Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta) and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).
Myalept / Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link.
