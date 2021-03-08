Amryt and Medison Pharma Sign Distribution Agreement for Myalepta (metreleptin) in Canada



DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, March 8, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces the signing of a distribution agreement with Medison Pharma Canada (“Medison”) to distribute Myalepta (metreleptin) in Canada. This agreement completes the multi-regional distribution agreements with Medison, announced in February, to distribute Myalept (metreleptin) and Lojuxta (lomitapide) in Israel, and Juxtapid (lomitapide) in Canada.

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented today: “Today’s announcement represents continued progress as we grow our commercial assets and expand access to treatment for patients in existing and new territories. We are also pleased to extend our engagement with Medison and further benefit from their expertise in Canada and other territories.”