Seattle Area Grocery Chain Metropolitan Market to Begin Carrying KOIOS and Fit Soda on March 22, 2021

Adding to its existing presence on the west coast of the United States, all five KOIOS flavours and all four Fit Soda flavours will be carried in Metropolitan Market stores beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021. Serving the Seattle-Tacoma area (population 3.87 million), Metropolitan Market is one of five chains under its parent firm Good Food Holdings, which has a total of 51 stores in California, Oregon, and Washington State.



DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021, Koios’ entire line of canned beverage products will be sold at all locations of Metropolitan Market, an urban format supermarket chain in the Seattle-Tacoma area of Washington State. In Q1 2021, the Company announced multiple placements of its beverage products with regional grocers in markets on the west coast of the United States including Market of Choice in Oregon , Jensen’s in Southern California , and major natural grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market , which has a substantial west coast presence with over one third of its locations (360+ stores across 23 states) in California as well as Washington State1. The Company has also recently announced other developments relating to its expansion efforts being undertaken in 2021 such as an in-house beverage canning facility and distribution agreements with regional and national wholesale partners.

Metropolitan Market was founded in 1971 as an independent grocer defined by its “curious” approach to merchandising, which made it the first to carry certain products in the Seattle area such as Copper River salmon. With a total of eight stores in Kirkland, Magnolia, Mercer Island, Queen Anne, Sand Point, Sammamish, Tacoma, and West Seattle, Metropolitan Market has a substantial presence in the Seattle metro area (population 3.87 million as of 20182). Metropolitan Market’s parent firm Good Food Holdings holds four other west coast grocery banners with a combined total of 51 stores in California, Oregon, and Washington State to include Lazy Acres, Bristol Farms, New Seasons Market, and New Leaf Community Market3.