Herbalife Nutrition to Present Growth Strategies and Opportunities at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will be presenting at the virtual Bank of America Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on March 9 and 10, 2021.

Alex Amezquita, Chief Financial Officer, and Eric Monroe, Senior Director, Investor Relations are scheduled to present in one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as a fireside chat on March 10, 2021 at 3:30 pm ET. Mr. Amezquita and Mr. Monroe will discuss the opportunities in the weight management, sports nutrition, and health and wellness industries; the value of the direct selling distribution channel; and the Company’s growth strategies and financial performance.