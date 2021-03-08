 

Herbalife Nutrition to Present Growth Strategies and Opportunities at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will be presenting at the virtual Bank of America Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on March 9 and 10, 2021.

Alex Amezquita, Chief Financial Officer, and Eric Monroe, Senior Director, Investor Relations are scheduled to present in one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as a fireside chat on March 10, 2021 at 3:30 pm ET. Mr. Amezquita and Mr. Monroe will discuss the opportunities in the weight management, sports nutrition, and health and wellness industries; the value of the direct selling distribution channel; and the Company’s growth strategies and financial performance.

The fireside chat will be webcast and available for replay on Herbalife Nutrition’s investor relations website, https://ir.herbalife.com.

The Company welcomes investors, industry analysts, media and other interested parties to join the webcast to learn more about Herbalife Nutrition.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.



Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Herbalife Nutrition Further Strengthens Its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Three New Independent Members
17.02.21
Herbalife Nutrition Reports Record-Breaking 2020 Net Sales with 14% Growth versus Prior Year; Raises 2021 Net Sales Guidance; Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization
16.02.21
Herbalife Nutrition and The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Donate More Than $3 Million to Help Eradicate Hunger Around the Globe
09.02.21
Herbalife Nutrition to Present at CAGNY 2021 Virtual Conference
09.02.21
Auf den Trend aufspringen?: 20 % Plus mit Fleischersatz-Aktien …und was das mit Unilever und dem „Vegetarian Butcher“ zu tun hat - w:o TV!

ZeitTitel
07.02.21
4
Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer