 

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announce updated 5 year operational strategy

Maha Energy AB has updated its previously published 5 year operational strategy presentation on its website.  The update is made to reflect the recently announced information, including but not limited to the 2021 Capital Plan and Production Guidance, 2020 year end reserves, 2020 year end results and the acquisition of Block 70 in Oman.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 23:55 CET on 8 March, 2021.

For more information, please contact:        
Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11        
jonas@mahaenergy.ca

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11      
victoria@mahaenergy.ca

About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca

