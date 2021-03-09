 

SeaBird Exploration Plc Application for listing of Green Minerals AS on Euronext Growth

9 March 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

SeaBird Exploration Plc (“The Company”) announces today that its subsidiary Green Minerals AS has sent an application for admission to trading on Euronext Growth. The first day of trading is expected to take place on or about 23 March 2021. The Company currently owns 76.39% of the shares in Green Minerals AS. As earlier announced, the Company intends to distribute up to 3,000,000 shares in Green Minerals AS to its shareholders. An ex-date for the distribution will be announced shortly.
    

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




