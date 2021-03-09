According to the article “ Indigenous Tribes are Reviving Traditional Hemp Economies ” published this week on civileats.com , the hemp world is changing the future. Indigenous “tribes are in a unique position. Tribal sovereignty provides their governments leeway in the development of cannabis policies and will be a stabilizing force in turbulent times. Today, confusing regulations and lucrative growth in the cannabis industry set a complex scene, but tribal nations are in a position to continue a course they set. Tribes have the potential to revolutionize the industry.”

Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers , announced today the country is experiencing a renaissance moment of hemp with all but six states having either legalized, decriminalized, or medicalized cannabis. Hemp, the crop of the future, is setting the foundation for the "New Green Revolution" as Hemp, Inc. plans to build numerous hemp growing and processing facilities on its Kins Communities to facilitate a "back-to-the-land" movement.

Moreover, tribes have the land and say they just need a bit of time, technology, and finances. They see this as an opportunity for justice—social and ecological—in this post-petroleum economic transition and are ready to dive into this New Green Revolution. Hemp, Inc. has over a decade of experience in growing, harvesting, processing and selling industrial hemp, as well as having a strong foothold on the educational front with its Hemp University, and can help the farmer of indigenous tribes avoid a lot of the pitfalls other farmers have or continue to face.

Hemp, Inc. has also added its second brand (Billy Hayes) in the King of Hemp product line which already consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today). According to executives, there is a limited number of signed collector’s box that is also available. Those interested in being the first to collect this “pirate treasure” should click here. The third in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers (famous smugglers from South Florida) to be released at a later date.

The Company’s website for its King of Hemp line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regards to industrial hemp. The tinctures, as well as all CBD products, contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

