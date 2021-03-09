 

Hemp, Inc. Reports Indigenous Tribes are Reviving Traditional Hemp Economies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 20:14  |  68   |   |   

Las Vegas, NV, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today the country is experiencing a renaissance moment of hemp with all but six states having either legalized, decriminalized, or medicalized cannabis. Hemp, the crop of the future, is setting the foundation for the “New Green Revolution” as Hemp, Inc. plans to build numerous hemp growing and processing facilities on its Kins Communities to facilitate a “back-to-the-land” movement. 

According to the article “Indigenous Tribes are Reviving Traditional Hemp Economies” published this week on civileats.com, the hemp world is changing the future. Indigenous “tribes are in a unique position. Tribal sovereignty provides their governments leeway in the development of cannabis policies and will be a stabilizing force in turbulent times. Today, confusing regulations and lucrative growth in the cannabis industry set a complex scene, but tribal nations are in a position to continue a course they set. Tribes have the potential to revolutionize the industry.”

Moreover, tribes have the land and say they just need a bit of time, technology, and finances. They see this as an opportunity for justice—social and ecological—in this post-petroleum economic transition and are ready to dive into this New Green Revolution.  Hemp, Inc. has over a decade of experience in growing, harvesting, processing and selling industrial hemp, as well as having a strong foothold on the educational front with its Hemp University, and can help the farmer of indigenous tribes avoid a lot of the pitfalls other farmers have or continue to face. 

Hemp, Inc. has also added its second brand (Billy Hayes) in the King of Hemp product line which already consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today). According to executives, there is a limited number of signed collector’s box that is also available. Those interested in being the first to collect this “pirate treasure” should click here. The third in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers (famous smugglers from South Florida) to be released at a later date.

The Company’s website for its King of Hemp line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regards to industrial hemp. The tinctures, as well as all CBD products, contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp website, here.

Those interested in King of Hemp pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

Hemp, Inc.
8554367688
ir@hempinc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hemp, Inc. Reports Indigenous Tribes are Reviving Traditional Hemp Economies Las Vegas, NV, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today the country is experiencing a renaissance moment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Eloro Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Hemp, Inc. Plans Massive Expansion in Florida
11.02.21
Hemp, Inc. Reports: Cannabis Stocks Soar as Senate Pushes for Cannabis Reform