 

Kratos to Present at the JPMorgan Virtual Industrials Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, today announced that its President & CEO, Eric DeMarco, and its Executive VP & CFO, Deanna Lund, will present at the JPMorgan Virtual Industrials Conference on March 16th at 4:30pm Eastern.

A live webcast of Kratos’ presentation will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.kratosdefense.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com




04.03.21
Kratos Awarded $8.9 Million Contract for CH-47F Chinook Maintenance Training Systems Enhancements
19.02.21
Kratos Receives $55 Million C5ISR System Product Award from National Security Customer
11.02.21
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, February 25th
09.02.21
Kratos Defense Robotic Self-Driving Unmanned Truck Customer Portfolio Expands as Deployments are Increasing in the United States and Worldwide