 

Vocera Prices Offering of $200.0 Million of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 13:00  |  104   |   |   

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that it has priced $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”). The notes will be sold to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Vocera also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $30.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The offering is expected to close on March 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Vocera estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $193.9 million (or approximately $223.1 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full), after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Vocera. Vocera expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below to manage potential dilution. In addition, Vocera expects to use approximately $103.4 million of the net proceeds from the offering, together with approximately 1.3 million shares of Vocera common stock, to repurchase approximately $102.9 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 notes”) as described below. Vocera intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include funding research and development, increasing working capital, acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products or technologies, and capital expenditures.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as initial purchasers of the notes.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Vocera has entered into capped call transactions with certain financial institutions (the “capped call counterparties”). The capped call transactions will cover, subject to customary adjustments, the number of shares of Vocera common stock that will initially underlie the notes. The capped call transactions are expected to offset the potential dilution to holders of Vocera common stock as a result of any conversion of the notes, with such offset subject to a cap. The cap price of the capped call transactions will initially be approximately $77.96, which represents a premium of approximately 75% over the per share closing price of Vocera common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on March 9, 2021, and is subject to certain adjustments under the terms of the capped call transactions. If the initial purchasers of the notes exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Vocera expects to enter into additional capped call transactions with the capped call counterparties.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vocera Prices Offering of $200.0 Million of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that it has priced $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Joby Aviation Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies For ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Vocera to Offer $200.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
11.02.21
Vocera Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results