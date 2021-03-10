 

Calix Puts Your Brand—and Only Your Brand—in Your Subscriber’s Hand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 14:35  |  57   |   |   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched a top-to-bottom redesign of its CommandIQ mobile application that fuses stunning consumer design with carrier-class reliability. It is the only subscriber-facing app built for communication service provider (CSP) marketers with the ability to quickly and easily feature their brands. As an integrated element of the full Revenue EDGE solution, CommandIQ allows CSP marketers to more effectively target, engage, and excite subscribers to eliminate churn and increase brand loyalty. With simple, out-of-the-box personalization, it’s now easier than ever for a CSP to put its brand in the hands of its subscribers so all subscribers can optimize their experience. Marketers can also reinforce their role in this experience by automatically generating and delivering targeted, mobile notifications directly to their subscribers. It’s like having their own, dedicated communications channel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005331/en/

CommandIQ Home Screen (Photo: Business Wire)

CommandIQ Home Screen (Photo: Business Wire)

Increasingly, subscribers are demanding the ability to control every aspect of the connected home experience, from Wi-Fi performance to parental controls and home network security. With the intuitive design of CommandIQ, this power is always at their fingertips. They also expect to receive tailored communications that address their specific needs and behaviors, such as gaming, working from home, and streaming video. Because the CommandIQ app boasts a seamless integration with Calix Marketing Cloud, CSP marketing teams can automatically generate microsegments using machine learning, and trigger automated in-app mobile notifications to members of these segments to cost-effectively target subscribers for upsell offers and relevant alerts.

Marketing teams are at the forefront of driving growth for their companies. More and more, this requires the continual introduction of new services and offerings. Innovative CSPs are introducing advanced services like managed Wi-Fi, home network security, and parental controls to subscribers through mobile applications. CommandIQ offers an ideal platform to CSP marketing teams to introduce their latest offerings and share their most exciting capabilities with their subscribers. More importantly, all these exciting new services will be automatically associated with the CSP’s brand because they are delivered through an amazing, branded experience.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calix Puts Your Brand—and Only Your Brand—in Your Subscriber’s Hand Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched a top-to-bottom redesign of its CommandIQ mobile application that fuses stunning consumer design with carrier-class reliability. It is the only subscriber-facing app built for communication service provider …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:25 Uhr
Calix Delivers Stunning Consumer Design With Carrier-Class Capabilities in the New CommandIQ Mobile App
24.02.21
STRATA Networks Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud To Excite Members, Drives a 60 Percent Increase in Adoption of Their Branded CommandIQ Mobile App To Deliver Revenue-Generating Services
18.02.21
Calix Delivers the World’s Only Always On Network Platform, Eliminating Downtime for Service Providers When They Upgrade Their Intelligent Access EDGE Networks
17.02.21
Calix Launches Revolutionary New Capabilities for the Intelligent Access EDGE That Will Transform Service Provider Economics and Simplify Network Architectures
11.02.21
Calix Ensures Service Providers Remain on the Cutting Edge Of Subscriber Innovation With Enhanced Premier Support for the Revenue EDGE
10.02.21
End-to-End Overhaul of Calix Cloud Changes the Game by Radically Simplifying Operations for Service Provider Marketing and Support Teams

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
3
Calix: Trendwende oder Strohfeuer?