Calix Puts Your Brand—and Only Your Brand—in Your Subscriber’s Hand

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched a top-to-bottom redesign of its Command IQ mobile application that fuses stunning consumer design with carrier-class reliability. It is the only subscriber-facing app built for communication service provider (CSP) marketers with the ability to quickly and easily feature their brands. As an integrated element of the full Revenue EDGE solution, Command IQ allows CSP marketers to more effectively target, engage, and excite subscribers to eliminate churn and increase brand loyalty. With simple, out-of-the-box personalization, it’s now easier than ever for a CSP to put its brand in the hands of its subscribers so all subscribers can optimize their experience. Marketers can also reinforce their role in this experience by automatically generating and delivering targeted, mobile notifications directly to their subscribers. It’s like having their own, dedicated communications channel.

Increasingly, subscribers are demanding the ability to control every aspect of the connected home experience, from Wi-Fi performance to parental controls and home network security. With the intuitive design of CommandIQ, this power is always at their fingertips. They also expect to receive tailored communications that address their specific needs and behaviors, such as gaming, working from home, and streaming video. Because the CommandIQ app boasts a seamless integration with Calix Marketing Cloud, CSP marketing teams can automatically generate microsegments using machine learning, and trigger automated in-app mobile notifications to members of these segments to cost-effectively target subscribers for upsell offers and relevant alerts.

Marketing teams are at the forefront of driving growth for their companies. More and more, this requires the continual introduction of new services and offerings. Innovative CSPs are introducing advanced services like managed Wi-Fi, home network security, and parental controls to subscribers through mobile applications. CommandIQ offers an ideal platform to CSP marketing teams to introduce their latest offerings and share their most exciting capabilities with their subscribers. More importantly, all these exciting new services will be automatically associated with the CSP’s brand because they are delivered through an amazing, branded experience.