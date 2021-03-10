This document is available under the terms and conditions stipulated by the applicable regulations. It may be viewed on Vicat's website ( www.vicat.fr ) and will be sent free of charge to any person who requests a copy from the company's head office (Les Trois Vallons - 4 rue Aristide Bergès, F-38080 l'Isle d'Abeau, France).

The Vicat group (Paris:VCT) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 – VCT) today announced that it has filed its 2020 universal registration document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 10 th , 2021 (under number D.21-0106).

About Vicat

The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete & Aggregates and Other Products & Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2.805 billion in 2020. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Some 64% of its sales are generated outside France.

About the Louis Vicat Foundation

Created in 2017 on the occasion of the bicentenary of the invention of artificial cement, the Foundation's objectives are: the promotion of scientific and technical culture, the preservation and enhancement of heritage, education and solidarity. To this end, in 2020 the Foundation carried out a series of inclusive actions for the benefit of people with disabilities and those far from employment. The year 2021 will be the Year of Women.

