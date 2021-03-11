Myers Industries Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a manufacturer of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth quarter and full year results include the acquisition of Elkhart Plastics completed in November 2020

GAAP income per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.08 for the fourth quarter and $1.02 for the full year, compared with $0.16 and $0.68, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019

Adjusted income per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.11 for the fourth quarter and $0.85 for the full year, compared with $0.12 and $0.78, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019

Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 17.7% to $137.5 million, compared with $116.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019; net sales for the full year decreased 1.0% to $510.4 million, compared with $515.7 million for the full year of 2019

Gross profit margin was 29.0% for the fourth quarter and 33.7% for the full year, compared with 33.6% and 33.2%, respectively for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019

Generated cash flow from continuing operations of $46.5 million, and free cash flow of $33.1 million for the full year of 2020

“While our organization was not immune to the effects of the global pandemic in 2020, recovery momentum accelerated over the course of the year and culminated in strong fourth quarter top-line growth of 8% on an organic basis and 18% including our recent acquisition,” said Mike McGaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Myers Industries. “We are executing against our long-term strategic plan and completed the acquisition of Elkhart Plastics during the quarter. We’ve already begun to integrate the Elkhart team into the Myers organization and believe our combination will bring new opportunities in the rotational molding industry.”

Mr. McGaugh continued, “We enter 2021 with strong top-line momentum, and a clear long-term vision to transform Myers into a high-growth, customer-centric innovator of engineered plastic solutions. Our ‘One Myers’ strategy remains focused on our four strategic pillars. These include: 1) driving organic growth through sales and commercial excellence, innovation, and eCommerce; 2) complementing our organic growth through bolt-on acquisitions within existing plastics technologies that can expand our opportunities in current and adjacent markets; 3) committing to operational excellence through additional self-help initiatives in purchasing, pricing and SG&A optimization; and 4) developing a high-performance mindset and culture. We have just begun our journey and we believe we have the right strategy to drive long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included $11.8 million of incremental sales from the Elkhart acquisition, were $137.5 million, an increase of $20.7 million, or 17.7%, compared with $116.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was the result of higher sales in both the Material Handling and Distribution Segments. Gross profit increased $0.6 million to $39.8 million, compared with $39.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin decreased to 29.0% compared with 33.6% last year. The gross margin decrease was primarily due to an unfavorable price to cost relationship, higher repairs and maintenance costs, higher employee benefit costs and an unfavorable product mix. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to $35.0 million, compared with $30.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the acquisition of Elkhart Plastics and higher employee compensation and benefit costs, which was partially offset by lower depreciation and amortization expense. GAAP income per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.08, compared with $0.16 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted income per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.11, compared with $0.12 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net sales in the Material Handling Segment (consumer, food and beverage, industrial and vehicle end markets) for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $92.2 million, an increase of $18.8 million or 25.5%, compared with $73.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The sales increase was due to higher sales volumes across all end markets, which included $11.8 million of incremental sales from the Elkhart Plastics acquisition. For the fourth quarter of 2020, operating income for this segment decreased 5.0% to $8.5 million, compared with $9.0 million in 2019. Adjusted operating income increased 1.2% to $9.1 million, compared with $9.0 million in 2019. The increase was due primarily to higher sales volume, mostly offset by an unfavorable price to cost relationship, higher repairs and maintenance costs, higher employee benefit costs and an unfavorable product mix. As a result, the Material Handling Segment’s adjusted operating income margin was 9.8%, compared with 12.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net sales in the Distribution Segment (auto aftermarket end market) for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $45.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 4.4%, compared with $43.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter operating income for this segment increased 13.5% to $3.6 million, compared with $3.2 million in 2019. Adjusted operating income increased 12.9% to $3.6 million, compared with $3.2 million in 2019, primarily due to higher sales volume and reduced costs. The Distribution Segment’s adjusted operating income margin was 7.9%, compared with 7.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2020 Financial Summary

Net sales for the full year of 2020, which included $11.8 million of incremental sales from the Elkhart acquisition, were $510.4 million, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 1.0%, compared with $515.7 million for the full year of 2019. The decrease was the result of lower sales in the Material Handling Segment, partially offset by higher sales in the Distribution Segment. Gross profit margin increased to 33.7%, compared with 33.2% last year. The increase was primarily due to a favorable price to cost relationship. Additionally, full year 2019 gross profit included a $3.5 million charge for estimated product replacement costs. SG&A expenses decreased to $130.3 million, compared with $133.1 million for the full year of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by savings from the transformation plan executed in the Distribution segment, lower depreciation and amortization expense, and lower travel expenses, partially offset by incremental SG&A from the acquisitions of Tuffy Manufacturing in August 2019 and Elkhart Plastics in November 2020. GAAP income per diluted share from continuing operations was $1.02, compared with $0.68 for the full year of 2019. Adjusted income per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.85, compared with $0.78 for the full year of 2019.

Net sales in the Material Handling Segment (consumer, food and beverage, industrial and vehicle end markets) for the full year of 2020 were $343.9 million, a decrease of $12.5 million or 3.5%, compared with $356.4 million for the full year of 2019. The sales decrease was primarily due to lower sales volumes from the impacts of COVID-19 in the vehicle, food and beverage, and industrial end markets, which was partially offset by higher sales volume in the consumer end market driven by heightened storm activity. This decrease was also partially offset by $11.8 million of incremental sales due to the Elkhart Plastics acquisition on November 10, 2020. For the full year of 2020, operating income for this segment increased 3.6% to $55.1 million, compared with $53.1 million in 2019. Adjusted operating income increased 4.2% to $56.5 million, compared with $54.2 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to a favorable price to cost relationship and lower depreciation and amortization. Additionally, full year 2019 operating income included a $3.5 million charge for estimated product replacement costs. As a result, the Material Handling Segment’s adjusted operating income margin increased to 16.4%, compared with 15.2% for the full year of 2019.

Net sales in the Distribution Segment (auto aftermarket end market) for the full year of 2020 were $166.5 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 4.5%, compared with $159.3 million for the full year of 2019. Incremental sales of $12.9 million from the Tuffy acquisition completed in August 2019 more than offset lower sales volumes that primarily occurred in the first half of the year due to impacts from COVID-19. Full year operating income for this segment increased 20.7% to $12.2 million, compared with $10.1 million in 2019. Adjusted operating income increased 8.6% to $12.2 million, compared with $11.2 million in 2019, primarily due to higher sales volume and savings from the segment’s transformation plan, partially offset by an unfavorable product mix. The Distribution Segment’s adjusted operating income margin was 7.3%, compared with 7.0% for the full year of 2019.

2021 Outlook

Based on current exchange rates, market outlook and business forecast, Myers Industries offered the following business outlook for fiscal 2021:

Net sales growth in the mid to high 20% range, including impact of the Elkhart acquisition

Diluted EPS in the range of $0.88 to $1.03; adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $0.90 to $1.05

Capital expenditures to approximately be $15 million

Effective tax rate to approximately be 26%

Mr. McGaugh concluded, “We have seen significant increases in raw material costs as a result of the tightening supply on the Gulf coast. At the same time, demand has increased for these critical raw materials within our industry and others. As a result, we announced an 8% price increase effective March 1, 2021, across a broad portfolio of our products.”

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call is anticipated to last less than one hour and may be accessed using the following online participation registration link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9228078. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID that will be used to track call attendance. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.myersindustries.com. Click on the Investor Relations tab to access the webcast. Webcast attendees will be in a listen-only mode. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the site shortly after the event. To listen to the telephone replay, callers should dial: (US) 800-585-8367 or (Int’l) 416-621-4642. The Conference ID # is 9228078.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. Gross profit as adjusted, gross profit margin as adjusted, operating income (loss) as adjusted, operating income margin as adjusted, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) as adjusted, EBITDA margin as adjusted, income before taxes as adjusted, income from continuing operations as adjusted, adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as a supplement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Myers Industries believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in this news release.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release include “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that is not of historical fact may be deemed “forward-looking”. Words such as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “project”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “objective”, “outlook”, “target”, “goal”, “view” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current views and assumptions of future events and financial performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many outside of the Company's control that could cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied. Risks and uncertainties include: impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, conditions, customers and capital position; the impact of COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; the effects of various governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, raw material availability, increases in raw material costs, or other production costs; impacts of price increases, risks associated with our strategic growth initiatives or the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of such initiatives; unanticipated downturn in business relationships with customers or their purchases; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; changes in the markets for the Company’s business segments; changes in trends and demands in the markets in which the Company competes; operational problems at our manufacturing facilities, or unexpected failures at those facilities; future economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world; inability of the Company to meet future capital requirements; claims, litigation and regulatory actions against the Company; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company; impact of the U.S. elections impacts on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and responses to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; and other important factors detailed previously and from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such reports are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities and its website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's Investor Relations section of its website at www.myersindustries.com. Myers Industries undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements speak only as of the date made.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net sales $ 137,467 $ 116,818 $ 510,369 $ 515,698 Cost of sales 97,630 77,587 338,409 344,386 Gross profit 39,837 39,231 171,960 171,312 Selling, general and administrative expenses 34,971 30,338 130,331 133,130 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 10 87 3 — Impairment charges — — — 916 Other (income) expenses — — (11,924 ) — Operating income (loss) 4,856 8,806 53,550 37,266 Interest expense, net 1,221 1,024 4,688 4,083 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 3,635 7,782 48,862 33,183 Income tax expense (benefit) 645 2,035 12,093 8,968 Income (loss) from continuing operations 2,990 5,747 36,769 24,215 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax — (9 ) — 118 Net income (loss) $ 2,990 $ 5,738 $ 36,769 $ 24,333 Income (loss) per common share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 1.03 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 1.02 $ 0.68 Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations: Basic $ — $ — $ — $ — Diluted $ — $ — $ — $ — Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 1.03 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 1.02 $ 0.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,848,726 35,611,892 35,785,798 35,491,958 Diluted 36,017,750 35,724,633 35,916,630 35,653,147

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. SALES AND EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net sales Material Handling $ 92,184 $ 73,444 25.5 % $ 343,884 $ 356,407 (3.5 )% Distribution 45,291 43,392 4.4 % 166,544 159,349 4.5 % Inter-company Sales (8 ) (18 ) - (59 ) (58 ) - Total $ 137,467 $ 116,818 17.7 % $ 510,369 $ 515,698 (1.0 )% Operating income (loss) Material Handling $ 8,516 $ 8,963 (5.0 )% $ 55,072 $ 53,144 3.6 % Distribution 3,580 3,153 13.5 % 12,157 10,076 20.7 % Corporate (7,240 ) (3,310 ) - (13,679 ) (25,954 ) - Total $ 4,856 $ 8,806 (44.9 )% $ 53,550 $ 37,266 43.7 % Operating income (loss) as adjusted Material Handling $ 9,072 $ 8,963 1.2 % $ 56,533 $ 54,232 4.2 % Distribution 3,580 3,171 12.9 % 12,174 11,215 8.6 % Corporate (6,240 ) (4,995 ) - (22,807 ) (23,404 ) - Total $ 6,412 $ 7,139 (10.2 )% $ 45,900 $ 42,043 9.2 % Operating income margin as adjusted Material Handling 9.8 % 12.2 % 16.4 % 15.2 % Distribution 7.9 % 7.3 % 7.3 % 7.0 % Corporate n/a n/a n/a n/a Total 4.7 % 6.1 % 9.0 % 8.2 % EBITDA as adjusted Material Handling $ 13,356 $ 14,029 (4.8 )% $ 74,367 $ 75,470 (1.5 )% Distribution 4,120 3,798 8.5 % 14,474 12,716 13.8 % Corporate (6,141 ) (4,890 ) - (22,411 ) (22,991 ) - Total $ 11,335 $ 12,937 (12.4 )% $ 66,430 $ 65,195 1.9 % EBITDA margin as adjusted Material Handling 14.5 % 19.1 % 21.6 % 21.2 % Distribution 9.1 % 8.8 % 8.7 % 8.0 % Corporate n/a n/a n/a n/a Total 8.2 % 11.1 % 13.0 % 12.6 %

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Material Handling Distribution Segment Total Corporate & Other Total GAAP Net sales $ 92,184 $ 45,291 $ 137,475 $ (8 ) $ 137,467 GAAP Gross profit 39,837 — 39,837 Add: Elkhart acquisition and integration costs 552 — 552 Gross profit as adjusted 40,389 — 40,389 Gross profit margin as adjusted 29.4 % n/a 29.4 % GAAP Operating income (loss) 8,516 3,580 12,096 (7,240 ) 4,856 Add: Elkhart acquisition and integration costs(1) 556 — 556 500 1,056 Add: Environmental charges — — — 500 500 Operating income (loss) as adjusted 9,072 3,580 12,652 (6,240 ) 6,412 Operating income margin as adjusted 9.8 % 7.9 % 9.2 % n/a 4.7 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,284 540 4,824 99 4,923 EBITDA as adjusted $ 13,356 $ 4,120 $ 17,476 $ (6,141 ) $ 11,335 EBITDA margin as adjusted 14.5 % 9.1 % 12.7 % n/a 8.2 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $552 and SG&A adjustments of $504 Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Material Handling Distribution Segment Total Corporate & Other Total GAAP Net sales $ 73,444 $ 43,392 $ 116,836 $ (18 ) $ 116,818 GAAP Gross profit 39,231 — 39,231 Gross profit margin 33.6 % n/a 33.6 % GAAP Operating income (loss) 8,963 3,153 12,116 (3,310 ) 8,806 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments — — — 265 265 Add: Tuffy acquisition costs — 18 18 81 99 Less: CEO stock award reversal — — — (2,031 ) (2,031 ) Operating income (loss) as adjusted 8,963 3,171 12,134 (4,995 ) 7,139 Operating income margin as adjusted 12.2 % 7.3 % 10.4 % n/a 6.1 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 5,066 627 5,693 105 5,798 EBITDA as adjusted $ 14,029 $ 3,798 $ 17,827 $ (4,890 ) $ 12,937 EBITDA margin as adjusted 19.1 % 8.8 % 15.3 % n/a 11.1 %

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 Material Handling Distribution Segment Total Corporate & Other Total GAAP Net sales $ 343,884 $ 166,544 $ 510,428 $ (59 ) $ 510,369 GAAP Gross profit 171,960 — 171,960 Add: Elkhart acquisition and integration costs 552 — 552 Gross profit as adjusted 172,512 — 172,512 Gross profit margin as adjusted 33.8 % n/a 33.8 % GAAP Operating income (loss) 55,072 12,157 67,229 (13,679 ) 53,550 Add: Severance costs 905 — 905 1,512 2,417 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments — — — 249 249 Add: Tuffy acquisition costs — 17 17 35 52 Add: Elkhart acquisition and integration costs(1) 556 — 556 500 1,056 Add: Environmental charges — — — 500 500 Less: Lawn and Garden sale of note/release of lease guarantee liability — — — (11,924 ) (11,924 ) Operating income (loss) as adjusted 56,533 12,174 68,707 (22,807 ) 45,900 Operating income margin as adjusted 16.4 % 7.3 % 13.5 % n/a 9.0 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 17,834 2,300 20,134 396 20,530 EBITDA as adjusted $ 74,367 $ 14,474 $ 88,841 $ (22,411 ) $ 66,430 EBITDA margin as adjusted 21.6 % 8.7 % 17.4 % n/a 13.0 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $552 and SG&A adjustments of $504 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Material Handling Distribution Segment Total Corporate & Other Total GAAP Net sales $ 356,407 $ 159,349 $ 515,756 $ (58 ) $ 515,698 GAAP Gross profit 171,312 — 171,312 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 172 — 172 Gross profit as adjusted 171,484 — 171,484 Gross profit margin as adjusted 33.2 % n/a 33.3 % GAAP Operating income (loss) 53,144 10,076 63,220 (25,954 ) 37,266 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1) 172 865 1,037 265 1,302 Add: Tuffy acquisition costs — 274 274 316 590 Add: Asset impairment 916 — 916 — 916 Add: Environmental charges — — — 4,000 4,000 Less: CEO stock award reversal — — — (2,031 ) (2,031 ) Operating income (loss) as adjusted 54,232 11,215 65,447 (23,404 ) 42,043 Operating income margin as adjusted 15.2 % 7.0 % 12.7 % n/a 8.2 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 21,282 1,501 22,783 413 23,196 Less: Depreciation adjustments (44 ) — (44 ) — (44 ) EBITDA as adjusted $ 75,470 $ 12,716 $ 88,186 $ (22,991 ) $ 65,195 EBITDA margin as adjusted 21.2 % 8.0 % 17.1 % n/a 12.6 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $172 and SG&A adjustments of $1,130

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 4,856 $ 8,806 $ 53,550 $ 37,266 Add: Severance costs — — 2,417 — Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments — 265 249 1,302 Add: Tuffy acquisition costs — 99 52 590 Add: Elkhart acquisition and integration costs 1,056 — 1,056 — Less: CEO stock award reversal — (2,031 ) — (2,031 ) Less: Lawn and Garden sale of note/release of lease guarantee liability — — (11,924 ) — Add: Asset impairment — — — 916 Add: Environmental charges 500 — 500 4,000 Operating income (loss) as adjusted 6,412 7,139 45,900 42,043 Less: Interest expense, net (1,221 ) (1,024 ) (4,688 ) (4,083 ) Income before taxes as adjusted 5,191 6,115 41,212 37,960 Less: Income tax expense(1) (1,350 ) (1,651 ) (10,715 ) (10,249 ) Income from continuing operations as adjusted $ 3,841 $ 4,464 $ 30,497 $ 27,711 Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.85 $ 0.78 (1) Income taxes are calculated using the normalized effective tax rate for each year. The rate used in 2020 is 26% and in 2019 is 27%.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 28,301 $ 75,527 Accounts receivable, net 83,701 62,279 Income tax receivable 1,049 142 Inventories, net 65,919 44,260 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,760 2,834 Total Current Assets 183,730 185,042 Property, plant, & equipment, net 73,953 54,964 Right of use asset - operating leases 18,390 5,901 Deferred income taxes 84 5,807 Other assets 123,858 101,425 Total Assets $ 400,015 $ 353,139 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 61,150 $ 46,867 Accrued expenses 36,744 33,701 Operating lease liability - short-term 4,359 2,057 Long-term debt - current portion 39,994 — Total Current Liabilities 142,247 82,625 Long-term debt 37,582 77,176 Operating lease liability - long-term 13,755 4,074 Other liabilities 14,373 22,582 Deferred income taxes 2,958 - Total Shareholders' Equity 189,100 166,682 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 400,015 $ 353,139

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 36,769 $ 24,333 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 118 Income (loss) from continuing operations 36,769 24,215 Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation 14,257 15,120 Amortization 6,673 8,463 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3,534 1,715 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 3 — Gain on sale of notes receivable (11,924 ) — Deferred taxes 8,732 (922 ) Impairment charges — 916 Other 1,421 583 Payments on long-term performance based compensation — (413 ) Other long-term liabilities 2,804 3,578 Cash flows provided by (used for) working capital Accounts receivable (11,589 ) 12,479 Inventories (7,868 ) 2,222 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (969 ) (243 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,664 (20,687 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations 46,507 47,026 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - discontinued operations — 7,297 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 46,507 54,323 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Capital expenditures (13,421 ) (10,294 ) Acquisition of business (63,334 ) (18,000 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2 7,537 Proceeds from sale of notes receivable 1,200 — Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities - continuing operations (75,553 ) (20,757 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities - discontinued operations — — Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (75,553 ) (20,757 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Cash dividends paid (19,425 ) (19,316 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,732 3,336 Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards (623 ) (1,008 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities - continuing operations (18,316 ) (16,988 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities - discontinued operations — — Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (18,316 ) (16,988 ) Foreign exchange rate effect on cash 136 55 Net (decrease) increase in cash (47,226 ) 16,633 Cash at January 1 75,527 58,894 Cash at December 31 $ 28,301 $ 75,527

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR) OPERATING ACTIVITIES – CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) YTD YTD December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations $ 46,507 $ 47,026 Capital expenditures (13,421 ) (10,294 ) Free cash flow $ 33,086 $ 36,732 YTD YTD Quarter December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations $ 46,507 - $ 31,334 = $ 15,173 Capital expenditures (13,421 ) - (8,955 ) = (4,466 ) Free cash flow $ 33,086 - $ 22,379 = $ 10,707 YTD YTD Quarter December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations $ 47,026 - $ 39,492 = $ 7,534 Capital expenditures (10,294 ) - (5,669 ) = (4,625 ) Free cash flow $ 36,732 - $ 33,823 = $ 2,909

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Full Year 2021 Guidance Low High GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 0.88 $ 1.03 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 0.01 0.01 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 0.01 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 1.05

