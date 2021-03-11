 

Myers Industries Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a manufacturer of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Fourth quarter and full year results include the acquisition of Elkhart Plastics completed in November 2020
  • GAAP income per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.08 for the fourth quarter and $1.02 for the full year, compared with $0.16 and $0.68, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019
  • Adjusted income per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.11 for the fourth quarter and $0.85 for the full year, compared with $0.12 and $0.78, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019
  • Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 17.7% to $137.5 million, compared with $116.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019; net sales for the full year decreased 1.0% to $510.4 million, compared with $515.7 million for the full year of 2019
  • Gross profit margin was 29.0% for the fourth quarter and 33.7% for the full year, compared with 33.6% and 33.2%, respectively for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019
  • Generated cash flow from continuing operations of $46.5 million, and free cash flow of $33.1 million for the full year of 2020

“While our organization was not immune to the effects of the global pandemic in 2020, recovery momentum accelerated over the course of the year and culminated in strong fourth quarter top-line growth of 8% on an organic basis and 18% including our recent acquisition,” said Mike McGaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Myers Industries. “We are executing against our long-term strategic plan and completed the acquisition of Elkhart Plastics during the quarter. We’ve already begun to integrate the Elkhart team into the Myers organization and believe our combination will bring new opportunities in the rotational molding industry.”

Mr. McGaugh continued, “We enter 2021 with strong top-line momentum, and a clear long-term vision to transform Myers into a high-growth, customer-centric innovator of engineered plastic solutions. Our ‘One Myers’ strategy remains focused on our four strategic pillars. These include: 1) driving organic growth through sales and commercial excellence, innovation, and eCommerce; 2) complementing our organic growth through bolt-on acquisitions within existing plastics technologies that can expand our opportunities in current and adjacent markets; 3) committing to operational excellence through additional self-help initiatives in purchasing, pricing and SG&A optimization; and 4) developing a high-performance mindset and culture. We have just begun our journey and we believe we have the right strategy to drive long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included $11.8 million of incremental sales from the Elkhart acquisition, were $137.5 million, an increase of $20.7 million, or 17.7%, compared with $116.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was the result of higher sales in both the Material Handling and Distribution Segments. Gross profit increased $0.6 million to $39.8 million, compared with $39.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin decreased to 29.0% compared with 33.6% last year. The gross margin decrease was primarily due to an unfavorable price to cost relationship, higher repairs and maintenance costs, higher employee benefit costs and an unfavorable product mix. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to $35.0 million, compared with $30.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the acquisition of Elkhart Plastics and higher employee compensation and benefit costs, which was partially offset by lower depreciation and amortization expense. GAAP income per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.08, compared with $0.16 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted income per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.11, compared with $0.12 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net sales in the Material Handling Segment (consumer, food and beverage, industrial and vehicle end markets) for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $92.2 million, an increase of $18.8 million or 25.5%, compared with $73.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The sales increase was due to higher sales volumes across all end markets, which included $11.8 million of incremental sales from the Elkhart Plastics acquisition. For the fourth quarter of 2020, operating income for this segment decreased 5.0% to $8.5 million, compared with $9.0 million in 2019. Adjusted operating income increased 1.2% to $9.1 million, compared with $9.0 million in 2019. The increase was due primarily to higher sales volume, mostly offset by an unfavorable price to cost relationship, higher repairs and maintenance costs, higher employee benefit costs and an unfavorable product mix. As a result, the Material Handling Segment’s adjusted operating income margin was 9.8%, compared with 12.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net sales in the Distribution Segment (auto aftermarket end market) for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $45.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 4.4%, compared with $43.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter operating income for this segment increased 13.5% to $3.6 million, compared with $3.2 million in 2019. Adjusted operating income increased 12.9% to $3.6 million, compared with $3.2 million in 2019, primarily due to higher sales volume and reduced costs. The Distribution Segment’s adjusted operating income margin was 7.9%, compared with 7.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2020 Financial Summary

Net sales for the full year of 2020, which included $11.8 million of incremental sales from the Elkhart acquisition, were $510.4 million, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 1.0%, compared with $515.7 million for the full year of 2019. The decrease was the result of lower sales in the Material Handling Segment, partially offset by higher sales in the Distribution Segment. Gross profit margin increased to 33.7%, compared with 33.2% last year. The increase was primarily due to a favorable price to cost relationship. Additionally, full year 2019 gross profit included a $3.5 million charge for estimated product replacement costs. SG&A expenses decreased to $130.3 million, compared with $133.1 million for the full year of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by savings from the transformation plan executed in the Distribution segment, lower depreciation and amortization expense, and lower travel expenses, partially offset by incremental SG&A from the acquisitions of Tuffy Manufacturing in August 2019 and Elkhart Plastics in November 2020. GAAP income per diluted share from continuing operations was $1.02, compared with $0.68 for the full year of 2019. Adjusted income per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.85, compared with $0.78 for the full year of 2019.

Net sales in the Material Handling Segment (consumer, food and beverage, industrial and vehicle end markets) for the full year of 2020 were $343.9 million, a decrease of $12.5 million or 3.5%, compared with $356.4 million for the full year of 2019. The sales decrease was primarily due to lower sales volumes from the impacts of COVID-19 in the vehicle, food and beverage, and industrial end markets, which was partially offset by higher sales volume in the consumer end market driven by heightened storm activity. This decrease was also partially offset by $11.8 million of incremental sales due to the Elkhart Plastics acquisition on November 10, 2020. For the full year of 2020, operating income for this segment increased 3.6% to $55.1 million, compared with $53.1 million in 2019. Adjusted operating income increased 4.2% to $56.5 million, compared with $54.2 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to a favorable price to cost relationship and lower depreciation and amortization. Additionally, full year 2019 operating income included a $3.5 million charge for estimated product replacement costs. As a result, the Material Handling Segment’s adjusted operating income margin increased to 16.4%, compared with 15.2% for the full year of 2019.

Net sales in the Distribution Segment (auto aftermarket end market) for the full year of 2020 were $166.5 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 4.5%, compared with $159.3 million for the full year of 2019. Incremental sales of $12.9 million from the Tuffy acquisition completed in August 2019 more than offset lower sales volumes that primarily occurred in the first half of the year due to impacts from COVID-19. Full year operating income for this segment increased 20.7% to $12.2 million, compared with $10.1 million in 2019. Adjusted operating income increased 8.6% to $12.2 million, compared with $11.2 million in 2019, primarily due to higher sales volume and savings from the segment’s transformation plan, partially offset by an unfavorable product mix. The Distribution Segment’s adjusted operating income margin was 7.3%, compared with 7.0% for the full year of 2019.

2021 Outlook

Based on current exchange rates, market outlook and business forecast, Myers Industries offered the following business outlook for fiscal 2021:

  • Net sales growth in the mid to high 20% range, including impact of the Elkhart acquisition
  • Diluted EPS in the range of $0.88 to $1.03; adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $0.90 to $1.05
  • Capital expenditures to approximately be $15 million
  • Effective tax rate to approximately be 26%

Mr. McGaugh concluded, “We have seen significant increases in raw material costs as a result of the tightening supply on the Gulf coast. At the same time, demand has increased for these critical raw materials within our industry and others. As a result, we announced an 8% price increase effective March 1, 2021, across a broad portfolio of our products.”

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call is anticipated to last less than one hour and may be accessed using the following online participation registration link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9228078. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID that will be used to track call attendance. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.myersindustries.com. Click on the Investor Relations tab to access the webcast. Webcast attendees will be in a listen-only mode. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the site shortly after the event. To listen to the telephone replay, callers should dial: (US) 800-585-8367 or (Int’l) 416-621-4642. The Conference ID # is 9228078.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. Gross profit as adjusted, gross profit margin as adjusted, operating income (loss) as adjusted, operating income margin as adjusted, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) as adjusted, EBITDA margin as adjusted, income before taxes as adjusted, income from continuing operations as adjusted, adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as a supplement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Myers Industries believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in this news release.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release include “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that is not of historical fact may be deemed “forward-looking”. Words such as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “project”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “objective”, “outlook”, “target”, “goal”, “view” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current views and assumptions of future events and financial performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many outside of the Company's control that could cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied. Risks and uncertainties include: impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, conditions, customers and capital position; the impact of COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; the effects of various governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, raw material availability, increases in raw material costs, or other production costs; impacts of price increases, risks associated with our strategic growth initiatives or the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of such initiatives; unanticipated downturn in business relationships with customers or their purchases; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; changes in the markets for the Company’s business segments; changes in trends and demands in the markets in which the Company competes; operational problems at our manufacturing facilities, or unexpected failures at those facilities; future economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world; inability of the Company to meet future capital requirements; claims, litigation and regulatory actions against the Company; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company; impact of the U.S. elections impacts on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and responses to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; and other important factors detailed previously and from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such reports are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities and its website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's Investor Relations section of its website at www.myersindustries.com. Myers Industries undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements speak only as of the date made.

 

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

 

December 31,

2019

Net sales

 

$

137,467

 

$

116,818

 

 

$

510,369

 

 

$

515,698

Cost of sales

 

 

97,630

 

 

77,587

 

 

 

338,409

 

 

 

344,386

Gross profit

 

 

39,837

 

 

39,231

 

 

 

171,960

 

 

 

171,312

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

34,971

 

 

30,338

 

 

 

130,331

 

 

 

133,130

Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

10

 

 

87

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

916

Other (income) expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,924

)

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

4,856

 

 

8,806

 

 

 

53,550

 

 

 

37,266

Interest expense, net

 

 

1,221

 

 

1,024

 

 

 

4,688

 

 

 

4,083

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

 

 

3,635

 

 

7,782

 

 

 

48,862

 

 

 

33,183

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

645

 

 

2,035

 

 

 

12,093

 

 

 

8,968

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

2,990

 

 

5,747

 

 

 

36,769

 

 

 

24,215

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

118

Net income (loss)

 

$

2,990

 

$

5,738

 

 

$

36,769

 

 

$

24,333

Income (loss) per common share from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

1.03

 

 

$

0.68

Diluted

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

$

0.68

Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

Diluted

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

1.03

 

 

$

0.68

Diluted

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

$

0.68

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

35,848,726

 

 

35,611,892

 

 

 

35,785,798

 

 

 

35,491,958

Diluted

 

 

36,017,750

 

 

35,724,633

 

 

 

35,916,630

 

 

 

35,653,147

 

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

SALES AND EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

% Change

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

% Change

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

$

92,184

 

 

$

73,444

 

 

 

25.5

%

 

$

343,884

 

 

$

356,407

 

 

 

(3.5

)%

Distribution

 

 

45,291

 

 

 

43,392

 

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

166,544

 

 

 

159,349

 

 

 

4.5

%

Inter-company Sales

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(18

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(58

)

 

 

-

 

Total

 

$

137,467

 

 

$

116,818

 

 

 

17.7

%

 

$

510,369

 

 

$

515,698

 

 

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

$

8,516

 

 

$

8,963

 

 

 

(5.0

)%

 

$

55,072

 

 

$

53,144

 

 

 

3.6

%

Distribution

 

 

3,580

 

 

 

3,153

 

 

 

13.5

%

 

 

12,157

 

 

 

10,076

 

 

 

20.7

%

Corporate

 

 

(7,240

)

 

 

(3,310

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(13,679

)

 

 

(25,954

)

 

 

-

 

Total

 

$

4,856

 

 

$

8,806

 

 

 

(44.9

)%

 

$

53,550

 

 

$

37,266

 

 

 

43.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss) as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

$

9,072

 

 

$

8,963

 

 

 

1.2

%

 

$

56,533

 

 

$

54,232

 

 

 

4.2

%

Distribution

 

 

3,580

 

 

 

3,171

 

 

 

12.9

%

 

 

12,174

 

 

 

11,215

 

 

 

8.6

%

Corporate

 

 

(6,240

)

 

 

(4,995

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(22,807

)

 

 

(23,404

)

 

 

-

 

Total

 

$

6,412

 

 

$

7,139

 

 

 

(10.2

)%

 

$

45,900

 

 

$

42,043

 

 

 

9.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income margin as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

15.2

%

 

 

 

 

Distribution

 

 

7.9

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

$

13,356

 

 

$

14,029

 

 

 

(4.8

)%

 

$

74,367

 

 

$

75,470

 

 

 

(1.5

)%

Distribution

 

 

4,120

 

 

 

3,798

 

 

 

8.5

%

 

 

14,474

 

 

 

12,716

 

 

 

13.8

%

Corporate

 

 

(6,141

)

 

 

(4,890

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(22,411

)

 

 

(22,991

)

 

 

-

 

Total

 

$

11,335

 

 

$

12,937

 

 

 

(12.4

)%

 

$

66,430

 

 

$

65,195

 

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA margin as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

19.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

21.6

%

 

 

21.2

%

 

 

 

 

Distribution

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.7

%

 

 

8.0

%

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

12.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

 

Distribution

 

 

Segment

Total

 

 

Corporate & Other

 

 

Total

 

GAAP Net sales

 

$

92,184

 

 

$

45,291

 

 

$

137,475

 

 

$

(8

)

 

$

137,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

39,837

 

 

 

 

 

 

39,837

 

Add: Elkhart acquisition and integration costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

552

 

 

 

 

 

 

552

 

Gross profit as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

40,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

40,389

 

Gross profit margin as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29.4

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

29.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating income (loss)

 

 

8,516

 

 

 

3,580

 

 

 

12,096

 

 

 

(7,240

)

 

 

4,856

 

Add: Elkhart acquisition and integration costs(1)

 

 

556

 

 

 

 

 

 

556

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

1,056

 

Add: Environmental charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

500

 

Operating income (loss) as adjusted

 

 

9,072

 

 

 

3,580

 

 

 

12,652

 

 

 

(6,240

)

 

 

6,412

 

Operating income margin as adjusted

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

7.9

%

 

 

9.2

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,284

 

 

 

540

 

 

 

4,824

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

4,923

 

EBITDA as adjusted

 

$

13,356

 

 

$

4,120

 

 

$

17,476

 

 

$

(6,141

)

 

$

11,335

 

EBITDA margin as adjusted

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

12.7

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

8.2

%

(1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $552 and SG&A adjustments of $504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

 

Distribution

 

 

Segment

Total

 

 

Corporate & Other

 

 

Total

 

GAAP Net sales

 

$

73,444

 

 

$

43,392

 

 

$

116,836

 

 

$

(18

)

 

$

116,818

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

39,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

39,231

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33.6

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

33.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating income (loss)

 

 

8,963

 

 

 

3,153

 

 

 

12,116

 

 

 

(3,310

)

 

 

8,806

 

Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

265

 

Add: Tuffy acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

99

 

Less: CEO stock award reversal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,031

)

 

 

(2,031

)

Operating income (loss) as adjusted

 

 

8,963

 

 

 

3,171

 

 

 

12,134

 

 

 

(4,995

)

 

 

7,139

 

Operating income margin as adjusted

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

10.4

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,066

 

 

 

627

 

 

 

5,693

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

5,798

 

EBITDA as adjusted

 

$

14,029

 

 

$

3,798

 

 

$

17,827

 

 

$

(4,890

)

 

$

12,937

 

EBITDA margin as adjusted

 

 

19.1

%

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

15.3

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

 

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

 

Distribution

 

 

Segment

Total

 

 

Corporate & Other

 

 

Total

 

GAAP Net sales

 

$

343,884

 

 

$

166,544

 

 

$

510,428

 

 

$

(59

)

 

$

510,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

171,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

171,960

 

Add: Elkhart acquisition and integration costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

552

 

 

 

 

 

 

552

 

Gross profit as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

172,512

 

 

 

 

 

 

172,512

 

Gross profit margin as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33.8

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

33.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating income (loss)

 

 

55,072

 

 

 

12,157

 

 

 

67,229

 

 

 

(13,679

)

 

 

53,550

 

Add: Severance costs

 

 

905

 

 

 

 

 

 

905

 

 

 

1,512

 

 

 

2,417

 

Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

249

 

 

 

249

 

Add: Tuffy acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

52

 

Add: Elkhart acquisition and integration costs(1)

 

 

556

 

 

 

 

 

 

556

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

1,056

 

Add: Environmental charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

500

 

Less: Lawn and Garden sale of note/release of lease guarantee liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,924

)

 

 

(11,924

)

Operating income (loss) as adjusted

 

 

56,533

 

 

 

12,174

 

 

 

68,707

 

 

 

(22,807

)

 

 

45,900

 

Operating income margin as adjusted

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

13.5

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

9.0

%

Add: Depreciation and amortization

 

 

17,834

 

 

 

2,300

 

 

 

20,134

 

 

 

396

 

 

 

20,530

 

EBITDA as adjusted

 

$

74,367

 

 

$

14,474

 

 

$

88,841

 

 

$

(22,411

)

 

$

66,430

 

EBITDA margin as adjusted

 

 

21.6

%

 

 

8.7

%

 

 

17.4

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

13.0

%

(1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $552 and SG&A adjustments of $504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

 

Distribution

 

 

Segment

Total

 

 

Corporate & Other

 

 

Total

 

GAAP Net sales

 

$

356,407

 

 

$

159,349

 

 

$

515,756

 

 

$

(58

)

 

$

515,698

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

171,312

 

 

 

 

 

 

171,312

 

Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

 

 

 

172

 

Gross profit as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

171,484

 

 

 

 

 

 

171,484

 

Gross profit margin as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33.2

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

33.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating income (loss)

 

 

53,144

 

 

 

10,076

 

 

 

63,220

 

 

 

(25,954

)

 

 

37,266

 

Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1)

 

 

172

 

 

 

865

 

 

 

1,037

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

1,302

 

Add: Tuffy acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

316

 

 

 

590

 

Add: Asset impairment

 

 

916

 

 

 

 

 

 

916

 

 

 

 

 

 

916

 

Add: Environmental charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

4,000

 

Less: CEO stock award reversal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,031

)

 

 

(2,031

)

Operating income (loss) as adjusted

 

 

54,232

 

 

 

11,215

 

 

 

65,447

 

 

 

(23,404

)

 

 

42,043

 

Operating income margin as adjusted

 

 

15.2

%

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

12.7

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

8.2

%

Add: Depreciation and amortization

 

 

21,282

 

 

 

1,501

 

 

 

22,783

 

 

 

413

 

 

 

23,196

 

Less: Depreciation adjustments

 

 

(44

)

 

 

 

 

 

(44

)

 

 

 

 

 

(44

)

EBITDA as adjusted

 

$

75,470

 

 

$

12,716

 

 

$

88,186

 

 

$

(22,991

)

 

$

65,195

 

EBITDA margin as adjusted

 

 

21.2

%

 

 

8.0

%

 

 

17.1

%

 

n/a

 

 

 

12.6

%

(1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $172 and SG&A adjustments of $1,130

 

 

 

 

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

GAAP Operating income (loss)

 

$

4,856

 

 

$

8,806

 

 

$

53,550

 

 

$

37,266

 

Add: Severance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,417

 

 

 

 

Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

249

 

 

 

1,302

 

Add: Tuffy acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

590

 

Add: Elkhart acquisition and integration costs

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

 

Less: CEO stock award reversal

 

 

 

 

 

(2,031

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,031

)

Less: Lawn and Garden sale of note/release of lease guarantee liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,924

)

 

 

 

Add: Asset impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

916

 

Add: Environmental charges

 

 

500

 

 

 

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

4,000

 

Operating income (loss) as adjusted

 

 

6,412

 

 

 

7,139

 

 

 

45,900

 

 

 

42,043

 

Less: Interest expense, net

 

 

(1,221

)

 

 

(1,024

)

 

 

(4,688

)

 

 

(4,083

)

Income before taxes as adjusted

 

 

5,191

 

 

 

6,115

 

 

 

41,212

 

 

 

37,960

 

Less: Income tax expense(1)

 

 

(1,350

)

 

 

(1,651

)

 

 

(10,715

)

 

 

(10,249

)

Income from continuing operations as adjusted

 

$

3,841

 

 

$

4,464

 

 

$

30,497

 

 

$

27,711

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Income taxes are calculated using the normalized effective tax rate for each year. The rate used in 2020 is 26% and in 2019 is 27%.

 

 

 

 

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

28,301

 

$

75,527

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

83,701

 

 

62,279

Income tax receivable

 

 

1,049

 

 

142

Inventories, net

 

 

65,919

 

 

44,260

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

4,760

 

 

2,834

Total Current Assets

 

 

183,730

 

 

185,042

Property, plant, & equipment, net

 

 

73,953

 

 

54,964

Right of use asset - operating leases

 

 

18,390

 

 

5,901

Deferred income taxes

 

 

84

 

 

5,807

Other assets

 

 

123,858

 

 

101,425

Total Assets

 

$

400,015

 

$

353,139

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

61,150

 

$

46,867

Accrued expenses

 

 

36,744

 

 

33,701

Operating lease liability - short-term

 

 

4,359

 

 

2,057

Long-term debt - current portion

 

 

39,994

 

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

142,247

 

 

82,625

Long-term debt

 

 

37,582

 

 

77,176

Operating lease liability - long-term

 

 

13,755

 

 

4,074

Other liabilities

 

 

14,373

 

 

22,582

Deferred income taxes

 

 

2,958

 

 

-

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

 

189,100

 

 

166,682

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

 

$

400,015

 

$

353,139

 

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

36,769

 

 

$

24,333

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

118

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

36,769

 

 

 

24,215

 

Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash

provided by (used for) operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

14,257

 

 

 

15,120

 

Amortization

 

 

6,673

 

 

 

8,463

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

3,534

 

 

 

1,715

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of notes receivable

 

 

(11,924

)

 

 

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

8,732

 

 

 

(922

)

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

916

 

Other

 

 

1,421

 

 

 

583

 

Payments on long-term performance based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

(413

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

2,804

 

 

 

3,578

 

Cash flows provided by (used for) working capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(11,589

)

 

 

12,479

 

Inventories

 

 

(7,868

)

 

 

2,222

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(969

)

 

 

(243

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

4,664

 

 

 

(20,687

)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations

 

 

46,507

 

 

 

47,026

 

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

7,297

 

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

 

 

46,507

 

 

 

54,323

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(13,421

)

 

 

(10,294

)

Acquisition of business

 

 

(63,334

)

 

 

(18,000

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

2

 

 

 

7,537

 

Proceeds from sale of notes receivable

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities - continuing operations

 

 

(75,553

)

 

 

(20,757

)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities - discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

 

 

(75,553

)

 

 

(20,757

)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends paid

 

 

(19,425

)

 

 

(19,316

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

1,732

 

 

 

3,336

 

Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards

 

 

(623

)

 

 

(1,008

)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities - continuing operations

 

 

(18,316

)

 

 

(16,988

)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities - discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

 

 

(18,316

)

 

 

(16,988

)

Foreign exchange rate effect on cash

 

 

136

 

 

 

55

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash

 

 

(47,226

)

 

 

16,633

 

Cash at January 1

 

 

75,527

 

 

 

58,894

 

Cash at December 31

 

$

28,301

 

 

$

75,527

 

 

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY

(USED FOR) OPERATING ACTIVITIES – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

YTD

 

 

YTD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations

 

$

46,507

 

 

$

47,026

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(13,421

)

 

 

(10,294

)

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow

 

$

33,086

 

 

$

36,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YTD

 

 

YTD

 

 

Quarter

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations

 

$

46,507

 

-

$

31,334

 

=

$

15,173

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(13,421

)

-

 

(8,955

)

=

 

(4,466

)

Free cash flow

 

$

33,086

 

-

$

22,379

 

=

$

10,707

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YTD

 

 

YTD

 

 

Quarter

 

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

September 30, 2019

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations

 

$

47,026

 

-

$

39,492

 

=

$

7,534

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(10,294

)

-

 

(5,669

)

=

 

(4,625

)

Free cash flow

 

$

36,732

 

-

$

33,823

 

=

$

2,909

 

 

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Full Year 2021 Guidance

 

Low

 

High

GAAP diluted net income per common share

$

0.88

 

$

1.03

Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

Add: Acquisition and integration costs

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.90

 

$

1.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



