 

KP Tissue Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Strong Revenue, Successful TAD Sherbrooke Start-up

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q4 2020 and full year 2020 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market, and continues to expand in the U.S. Consumer market with the White Cloud brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q4 2020 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $385.0 million in Q4 2020 compared to $348.1 million in Q4 2019, an increase of $36.9 million or 10.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $36.2 million in Q4 2020, including $4.5 million of TAD Sherbrooke start-up costs, compared to $46.0 million in Q4 2019, a decrease of 21.3%.
  • Successful start-up of new TAD Sherbrooke paper machine, project completed on time and on budget.
  • Announced the $240 million Sherbrooke Expansion Project.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2021.

KPLP Full Year 2020 Business and Financial Highlights  

  • Revenue was $1,516.0 million in 2020 compared to $1,357.2 million excluding the divested Mexico business in 2019, an increase of $158.8 million or 11.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $197.8 million in 2020, up from $145.0 million in 2019, an increase of 36.4%.

“The year 2020 brought more than its share of challenges along with unprecedented market conditions that our team successfully tackled. Strong demand across all consumer product categories and market share momentum translated into a record high Adjusted EBITDA, while the Away-From-Home segment remained under pressure from the impact of COVID-19. Revenues increased a solid 11.7% to just over $1.5 billion while Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly by 36.4% to $197.8 million,” stated KP Tissue Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

“Under the most challenging circumstances, our team did amazing work completing TAD Sherbrooke on time and on budget. Production on the new TAD paper machine has commenced and, at this stage, is tracking ahead of the ramp-up curve. To further support our North American footprint and consumer demand, we recently announced a new $240 million investment at our Sherbrooke site. A new facility will house a Light-Dry-Crepe paper machine and facial tissue converting line while a new bathroom tissue converting line will be added to the existing TAD Sherbrooke facility. At maturity, the combined annual capacity of the two facilities will reach over 100,000 metric tonnes.

“We completed the initial 2-year phase of our OpEx program ahead of our annual cost saving targets. As indicated before, the program was instrumental in our ability to more effectively address strong market demand and volatility caused by the pandemic. Among the longer-term benefits, this program fosters a culture shift with a higher-level of employee engagement towards operational excellence.

“In 2021, we look forward to leveraging TAD Sherbrooke to further support our North American customers. We are closely monitoring the unprecedented increase in pulp prices and developing action plans to address. Finally, we will be continuing further investments in our brands, and leveraging our innovation and marketing strategy to reinforce our leadership position,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook for Q1 2021
Demand for our products is expected to remain healthy and more stable in the Consumer segment. The AFH segment will however continue to see suppressed demand due to COVID-19 restrictions. For Q1 2021, with increased investments in marketing to support our brands, higher pulp prices and TAD Sherbrooke start-up costs, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the same range as Q4 2020.  

KPLP Q4 2020 Financial Results
Revenue was $385.0 million in Q4 2020 compared to $348.1 million in Q4 2019, an increase of $36.9 million or 10.6%. Revenue continued to be favourably impacted primarily by COVID-19 buying activity, with volume increasing in the Consumer segment while decreasing in the AFH segment. Geographically, revenue increased in Canada by 9.9% and in the U.S. by 11.8%.

Cost of sales was $332.2 million in Q4 2020 compared to $294.1 million in Q4 2019, an increase of $38.1 million or 13.0%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, additional manufacturing overhead costs, in part due to precautions taken in our manufacturing facilities as a result of COVID-19 and a one-time hourly workforce bonus, start-up costs related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project, increased outsourcing costs compared to Q4 2019 required to meet continuing demand, and increased freight costs. These increases were partially offset by slightly lower pulp costs. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 86.3% in Q4 2020 compared to 84.5% in Q4 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $36.7 million in Q4 2020 compared to $26.4 million in Q4 2019, an increase of $10.3 million or 38.8%. The increase compared to Q4 2019 was primarily due to increased investment in marketing to support our brands, higher compensation and personnel related costs, and increased spending on Information Technology. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 9.5% in Q4 2020 compared to 7.6% in Q4 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.2 million in Q4 2020 compared to $46.0 million in Q4 2019, a decrease of $9.8 million or 21.3%. The decrease was primarily due to higher cost of sales as described above along with higher SG&A costs, partially offset by the favourable sales impact.

Net loss was $28.5 million in Q4 2020 compared to a net loss of $6.1 million in Q4 2019, an increase in the loss of $22.4 million. The increase was primarily due to lower EBITDA, a higher loss on the change in amortized cost of the Partnership units liability and an impairment charge on AFH goodwill of $8.9 million, partially offset by a foreign exchange gain.

KPLP Q4 2020 Financing Activity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the Senior Credit Facility within covenant limitations, was $316.8 million as of December 31, 2020. In addition, $32.3 million of cash was held by KPSI and committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project.

KPLP 2020 Financial Results
Revenue was $1,516.0 million in Fiscal 2020 compared to $1,434.1 million in Fiscal 2019, an increase of $81.9 million or 5.7%. Excluding revenue of $76.9 million from the divested Mexico business in Fiscal 2019, revenue increased by $158.8 million or 11.7%. Revenue was favourably impacted primarily by COVID-19 buying activity, with volume increasing in the Consumer segment in Canada and the U.S. and decreasing in the AFH segment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $197.8 million in Fiscal 2020 compared to $145.0 million in Fiscal 2019, an increase of $52.8 million or 36.4%. The increase was primarily due to favourable sales volume and mix impact, lower pulp prices, the OpEx program and the COVID-19 transition to a reduced sku production environment that increased production efficiency, partially offset by additional manufacturing overhead costs in part due to precautions taken in our manufacturing facilities as a result of COVID-19 and a one-time hourly workforce bonus, start-up costs related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project, inflation, and higher SG&A costs.  

Net income was $27.3 million in Fiscal 2020 compared to $2.1 million in Fiscal 2019, an increase of $25.2 million. The increase was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA and a foreign exchange gain, partially offset by a higher loss on the change in amortized cost of the Partnership units liability, the impairment charge on AFH goodwill and higher depreciation expense.

KPT Q4 2020 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of $4.3 million in Q4 2020. Included in the net loss was $4.2 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net loss and a dilution gain of $0.1 million, depreciation expense of $1.4 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $1.2 million.

KPT 2020 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of 2.0 million in 2020. Included in net loss was $4.1 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, a dilution gain of $0.6 million, depreciation expense of $5.5 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax expense of $1.2 million.

Dividends on Common Shares        
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its fourth quarter conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, March 18, 2021 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 6174355.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, March 18, 2021.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties and White Swan. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates eight FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures
This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the year ended December 31, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

COVID-19
In March 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as “COVID-19”, as a global pandemic. This has resulted in local governments enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses in the United States of America and Canada resulting in an economic slowdown. Equity markets have experienced significant volatility and weakness and the local governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. There is significant uncertainty as to the likely effects of this outbreak. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments to quantify the impact this pandemic may have on the financial results and condition of KPLP in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; KPLP’s expansion efforts in U.S. premium private label; and KPLP’s future business strategy. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2021 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and risks related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

Kruger Products L.P.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
           
           
  December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
  $     $  
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents 128,739     93,141  
Trade and other receivables  88,041     89,236  
Receivables from related parties 13     59  
Current portion of advances to partners 5,647     80  
Inventories  215,934     190,686  
Income tax recoverable  358     466  
Prepaid expenses  8,315     8,341  
  447,047     382,009  
Non-current assets          
Property, plant and equipment  1,194,191     935,010  
Right-of-use assets 107,633     97,582  
Other long-term assets  10     1,766  
Goodwill 152,021     160,939  
Intangible assets  26,205     15,317  
Deferred income taxes  24,217     30,988  
Total assets 1,951,324     1,623,611  
           
Liabilities          
Current liabilities          
Trade and other payables  332,072     242,357  
Payables to related parties 9,097     6,809  
Income tax payable 554     325  
Distributions payable  11,919     11,393  
Current portion of provisions  4,913     759  
Current portion of long-term debt  9,495     4,937  
Current portion of lease liabilities 25,341     18,080  
  393,391     284,660  
Non-current liabilities          
Long-term debt  743,978     586,125  
Lease liabilities 105,634     100,682  
Provisions  9,549     6,148  
Other long-term liabilities 575     -  
Pensions  161,333     140,674  
Post-retirement benefits  63,038     57,005  
Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,477,498     1,175,294  
Current portion of Partnership units liability  31,244     5,103  
Long-term portion of Partnership units liability  154,180     138,412  
Total Partnership units liability  185,424     143,515  
Total liabilities 1,662,922     1,318,809  
           
Equity          
Partnership units 439,571     408,978  
Deficit (224,503 )   (183,188 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 73,334     79,012  
Total equity 288,402     304,802  
Total equity and liabilities 1,951,324     1,623,611  
           
           

 

Kruger Products L.P.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
         (thousands of Canadian dollars)
 
 
  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2020 		    3-month
period ended
December 31, 2019 		    12-month
period ended
December 31, 2020 		    12-month
period ended
December 31, 2019 		 
  $     $     $     $  
                       
Revenue  384,971     348,104     1,515,983     1,434,113  
                       
Expenses                      
Cost of sales  332,193     294,095     1,264,448     1,256,979  
Selling, general and administrative expenses  36,669     26,426     128,062     99,603  
Loss on sale of non-financial assets -     6     1     13  
Impairment charge 8,918     -     8,918     -  
Restructuring costs, net 2     58     1,275     1,904  
                       
Operating income 7,189     27,519     113,279     75,614  
                       
Interest expense 9,306     10,896     40,965     45,071  
Other expense  25,724     21,894     36,353     25,951  
                       
Income (loss) before income taxes (27,841 )   (5,271 )   35,961     4,592  
                       
Income taxes  600     838     8,655     2,494  
                       
Net income (loss) for the period (28,441 )   (6,109 )   27,306     2,098  
                       
Other comprehensive income (loss)                      
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):                      
Remeasurements of pensions 23,820     24,708     (16,977 )   (35,422 )
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (1,044 )   4,631     (4,871 )   (2,121 )
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):                      
Cumulative translation adjustment (13,585 )   (5,551 )   (5,678 )   (14,027 )
                       
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 9,191     23,788     (27,526 )   (51,570 )
                       
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (19,250 )   17,679     (220 )   (49,472 )
                       
                       

 


Kruger Products L.P.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
 
                       
  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2020 		    3-month
period ended
December 31, 2019 		    12-month
period ended
December 31, 2020 		    12-month
period ended
December 31, 2019 		 
  $     $     $     $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities                      
Net income (loss) for the period (28,441 )   (6,109 )   27,306     2,098  
Items not affecting cash                      
Depreciation 18,632     15,580     67,129     59,113  
Amortization 473     437     1,657     1,542  
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 822     (13 )   909     (18 )
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 36,109     22,350     47,012     26,991  
Loss on sale of shares -     -     -     586  
Foreign exchange gain (10,385 )   (816 )   (10,299 )   (1,986 )
Change in fair value of derivatives -     360     (360 )   360  
Interest expense 9,306     10,896     40,965     45,071  
Pension and post-retirement benefits 3,514     2,789     14,635     11,064  
Provisions  94     621     6,231     4,058  
Income taxes 600     838     8,655     2,494  
Loss on sale of non-financial assets -     6     1     13  
Impairment charge 8,918     -     8,918     -  
Total items not affecting cash 68,083     53,048     185,453     149,288  
                       
Net change in non-cash working capital   33,242     34,442     60,328     1,487  
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (3,829 )   (3,834 )   (15,622 )   (15,475 )
Provisions paid (140 )   (177 )   (2,194 )   (1,037 )
Income tax payments 70     (327 )   (1,738 )   (2,741 )
                       
Net cash from operating activities 68,985     77,043     253,533     133,620  
                       
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities                      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  (18,823 )   (10,670 )   (31,581 )   (29,942 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (69,230 )   (45,127 )   (263,348 )   (139,587 )
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (3,509 )   (1,339 )   (10,676 )   (3,546 )
Government assistance received 398     325     398     325  
Purchases of software (3,341 )   (478 )   (4,974 )   (1,935 )
Purchases of trademarks (4,538 )   -     (4,538 )   -  
Proceeds on sale of shares -     2,410     992     5,724  
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment -     13     -     18  
                       
Net cash used in investing activities (99,043 )   (54,866 )   (313,727 )   (168,943 )
                       
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities                      
Proceeds from long-term debt 69,135     29,948     262,673     53,933  
Repayment of long-term debt (8,194 )   (26,018 )   (92,714 )   (35,382 )
Payment of deferred financing fees (9 )   (103 )   (509 )   (1,383 )
Payment of lease liabilities (4,777 )   (4,365 )   (19,283 )   (16,978 )
Interest paid on long-term debt (3,944 )   (9,478 )   (25,706 )   (29,526 )
Distributions and advances paid, net (8,032 )   (1,257 )   (26,404 )   (10,243 )
                       
Net cash from (used in) financing activities 44,179     (11,273 )   98,057     (39,579 )
                       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash  equivalents held in foreign currency (2,851 )   (170 )   (2,265 )   (1,841 )
                       
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 11,270     10,734     35,598     (76,743 )
                       
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 117,469     82,407     93,141     169,884  
                       
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 128,739     93,141     128,739     93,141  
                       
                       


Kruger Products L.P.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
          
                       
  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2020 		    3-month
period ended
December 31, 2019 		    12-month
period ended
December 31, 2020 		    12-month
period ended
December 31, 2019 		 
  $     $     $     $  
                       
Segment Information                      
                       
Segment Revenue                      
Consumer                     333,199                         285,580                       1,304,599                       1,186,461  
AFH                       51,772                           62,524                         211,384                         247,652  
                       
Total segment revenue                     384,971                         348,104                       1,515,983                       1,434,113  
                       
Adjusted EBITDA                      
Consumer                       44,198                           47,437                         223,391                         158,869  
AFH                       (2,358 )                         (1,142 )                         (8,990 )                        (12,690 )
Corporate and other costs                       (5,627 )                            (308 )                        (16,566 )                         (1,142 )
                       
Total Adjusted EBITDA                       36,213                           45,987                         197,835                         145,037  
                       
Reconciliation to Net Income (loss)                      
                       
Depreciation and amortization                       19,105                           16,017                           68,786                           60,655  
Interest expense                         9,306                           10,896                           40,965                           45,071  
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability                       36,109                           22,350                           47,012                           26,991  
Change in fair value of derivatives                               -                               360                              (360 )                             360  
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment                           822                                (13 )                             909                                (18 )
Loss on sale of non-financial assets                               -                                   6                                   1                                 13  
Impairment charge                         8,918                                   -                             8,918                                   -  
Loss on sale of shares                               -                                   -                                   -                               586  
Restructuring costs, net                               2                                 58                             1,275                             1,904  
Foreign exchange gain                      (10,385 )                            (816 )                        (10,299 )                         (1,986 )
Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives                               -                             2,400                             4,331                             6,015  
Corporate development related costs                           177                                   -                               336                               854  
                       
Income (loss) before income taxes                      (27,841 )                         (5,271 )                         35,961                             4,592  
                       
Income taxes                            600                               838                             8,655                             2,494  
                       
Net income (loss)                      (28,441)                           (6,109)                           27,306                             2,098  
                       
Geographic Revenue                      
                       
Canada                     244,093                         222,144                         915,898                         840,902  
U.S.                     140,878                         125,960                         600,085                         516,305  
Mexico                               -                                   -                                   -                           76,906  
                       
Total revenue                     384,971                         348,104                       1,515,983                       1,434,113  
                       
                       


KP Tissue Inc.
Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
          
           
  December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
  $     $  
Assets          
           
Current assets          
Distributions receivable                            1,755                                1,733  
Receivable from Partnership                                21                                  247  
                             1,776                                1,980  
           
Non-current assets          
Investment in associate                          69,537                              81,052  
           
Total assets                          71,313                              83,032  
           
Liabilities          
           
Current liabilities          
Dividend payable                            1,755                                1,733  
Current portion of advances from Partnership                              874                                    80  
Income tax payable                            1,722                                  944  
                             4,351                                2,757  
Non-current liabilities          
Deferred income taxes                               634                                3,158  
           
Total liabilities                            4,985                                5,915  
           
Equity          
           
Common shares                          20,355                              18,997  
Contributed surplus                         144,819                            144,819  
Deficit                       (111,907 )                         (100,696 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income                          13,061                              13,997  
           
Total equity                          66,328                              77,117  
           
Total liabilities and equity                          71,313                              83,032  
           
           
           


KP Tissue Inc.
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
 
        
  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2020 		    3-month
period ended
December 31, 2019 		    12-month
period ended
December 31, 2020 		    12-month
period ended
December 31, 2019 		 
  $     $     $     $  
                       
Equity loss (5,583 )   (2,353 )   (1,428 )   (5,375 )
                       
Dilution gain  106     209     634     574  
                       
Loss before income taxes (5,477 )   (2,144 )   (794 )   (4,801 )
                       
Income taxes (1,181 )   (531 )   1,159     1,727  
                       
Net loss for the period (4,296 )   (1,613 )   (1,953 )   (6,528 )
                       
Other comprehensive income (loss)                      
net of tax expense (recovery)                      
Items that will not be reclassified to net loss:                      
Remeasurements of pensions  2,169     2,690     (1,841 )   (4,769 )
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits  (94 )   441     (442 )   (200 )
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:                      
Cumulative translation adjustment  (2,064 )   (905 )   (936 )   (2,380 )
                       
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 11     2,226     (3,219 )   (7,349 )
                       
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (4,285 )   613     (5,172 )   (13,877 )
                       
Basic loss per share                         (0.44 )                           (0.17 )                           (0.20 )                           (0.68 )
                       
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                  9,747,812                      9,618,637                      9,703,625                      9,542,384  
                       


KP Tissue Inc.
Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
 
        
  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2020 		    3-month
period ended
December 31, 2019 		    12-month
period ended
December 31, 2020 		    12-month
period ended
December 31, 2019 		 
  $     $     $     $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities                      
Net loss for the period (4,296 )   (1,613 )   (1,953 )   (6,528 )
Items not affecting cash                      
Equity loss 5,583     2,353     1,428     5,375  
Dilution gain  (106 )   (209 )   (634 )   (574 )
Income taxes (1,181 )   (531 )   1,159     1,727  
Total items not affecting cash 4,296     1,613     1,953     6,528  
                       
Net change in non-cash working capital  52     21     146     189  
Tax payments (297 )   -     (1,801 )   -  
Tax Distribution received -     -     781     -  
Advances received (paid) 245     (21
   874     (189
                       
Net cash from (used in) operating activities -     -     -     -  
                       
Cash flows from investing activites                      
Partnership unit distributions received 1,402     1,278     5,595     4,984  
                       
Net cash from investing activities 1,402     1,278     5,595     4,984  
                       
Cash flows used in financing activities                      
Dividends paid (1,402 )   (1,278 )   (5,595 )   (4,984 )
                       
Net cash used in financing activities (1,402 )   (1,278 )   (5,595 )   (4,984 )
                       
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period -     -     -     -  
                       
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period -     -     -     -  
                       
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period -     -     -     -  



KP Tissue Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Strong Revenue, Successful TAD Sherbrooke Start-up MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q4 2020 and full year 2020 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P.

