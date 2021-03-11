 

Lattice Semiconductor to Host Investor Day

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low-power programmable leader, today announced that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. PDT / 12-2 p.m. EDT.

During the event, Lattice’s management team will discuss the Company’s leadership product roadmap, long-term business strategy and compelling growth opportunities. Presentations followed by a live Q&A session will include:

  • Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer
  • Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer
  • Steve Douglass, Corporate Vice President, R&D

Advance registration for the virtual event is available on the company’s Investor Relations website ir.latticesemi.com through May 7, 2021 at 8 p.m. PDT. A replay of the event will be available within 24 hours of its conclusion and for approximately one year thereafter.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.



