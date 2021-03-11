 

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. Stock Chart Mimics That of Its Largest Investment to Date Imagion Biosystems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 17:59  |  22   |   |   

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCQB: MHTX) invested $30 million and a 10-year effort to commercialize the Imagion Biosystems (IBX: AX) super early, non- invasive, non-radioactive Cancer diagnostic, now “partnered” with MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston. The company is awaiting regulatory approval to initiate human cancer trials.

View the stock chart.

“Very early detection of cancer may ultimately lead to the end of the dreaded disease,” stated a senior cancer physician.

Manhattan Scientifics’ founder, Marvin Maslow and CEO Manny Tsoupanarias pioneered the developments of HDTV, hydrogen fuel cells, Haptics, and other cutting edge space-age technologies.

Maslow stated, “We did it before and we’ll do it again and it won’t be difficult.” Manny T. continued, “As early investors in disruptive technologies, we’ve seen our market cap rise to approach $1.0 billion and fall to $17M we intend to create increased shareholder values going forward.”

About Manhattan Scientifics, Inc.

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (www.mhtx.com) is focused on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Management at Manhattan Scientifics believes that purchase of its shares should be considered to be at the high end of the risk spectrum. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. Stock Chart Mimics That of Its Largest Investment to Date Imagion Biosystems Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCQB: MHTX) invested $30 million and a 10-year effort to commercialize the Imagion Biosystems (IBX: AX) super early, non- invasive, non-radioactive Cancer diagnostic, now “partnered” with MD Anderson Cancer Center, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer