Manhattan Scientifics Inc. ( OTCQB: MHTX ) invested $30 million and a 10-year effort to commercialize the Imagion Biosystems ( IBX: AX ) super early, non- invasive, non-radioactive Cancer diagnostic, now “partnered” with MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston. The company is awaiting regulatory approval to initiate human cancer trials.

“Very early detection of cancer may ultimately lead to the end of the dreaded disease,” stated a senior cancer physician.

Manhattan Scientifics’ founder, Marvin Maslow and CEO Manny Tsoupanarias pioneered the developments of HDTV, hydrogen fuel cells, Haptics, and other cutting edge space-age technologies.

Maslow stated, “We did it before and we’ll do it again and it won’t be difficult.” Manny T. continued, “As early investors in disruptive technologies, we’ve seen our market cap rise to approach $1.0 billion and fall to $17M we intend to create increased shareholder values going forward.”

About Manhattan Scientifics, Inc.

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (www.mhtx.com) is focused on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Management at Manhattan Scientifics believes that purchase of its shares should be considered to be at the high end of the risk spectrum. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005814/en/