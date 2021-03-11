MicroVision Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“Over the past year we have made important progress advancing our automotive LiDAR development, bolstering our balance sheet, building the strength of our team, and adding expertise to our Board of Directors while exploring strategic alternatives,” said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. “I expect that the A-Sample hardware and benchmarked data, for demonstration to interested parties, will be available in the April 2021 timeframe. I also expect that a version of our 1 st generation Long Range Lidar sensor, after internal validation, reliability and compliance testing, could be available for sale, in small quantities, in the third or fourth quarter of 2021.”

Financial Results Webcast

MicroVision will host a webcast which will start at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021 by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://microvision.gcs-web.com/investor-event-calendar. Investors may submit questions for management in advance to IR@MicroVision.com or beginning 10 minutes before or during the live webcast on March 11, 2021. The webcast will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company’s integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.microvision.com , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision .

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including the Company’s future products, progress on development, pursuit of a strategic transaction, and product applications and statements using words such as “expect” and “could” are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include the risk that the Company may not succeed in finding licensing or other strategic solutions, including a potential sale of the Company, with acceptable timing, benefits or costs; its ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of its technologies and products or for products incorporating its technologies; the failure of its commercial partners to perform as expected under its agreements, including from the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus); its ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts that the Company deems desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; its or its customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders; its financial and technical resources relative to those of its competitors; its ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of its technologies; its ability to enforce its intellectual property rights and protect its proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market its products; potential product liability claims; its ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect the Company. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect the Company to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

MicroVision, Inc. Balance Sheet (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,862 $ 5,837 Accounts receivable - 1,079 Inventory - 192 Other current assets 698 729 Total current assets 17,560 7,837 Property and equipment, net 1,883 1,849 Operating lease right-of-use asset 946 1,308 Restricted cash 435 435 Intangible assets, net 164 221 Other assets 18 186 Total assets $ 21,006 $ 11,836 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 630 $ 1,871 Accrued liabilities 495 2,045 Deferred revenue - 21 Contract liabilities 7,765 9,755 Other current liabilities - 83 Current portion of long-term debt 431 - Current portion of operating lease liability 676 656 Current portion of finance lease obligations 31 25 Total current liabilities 10,028 14,456 Long term debt, net of current portion 1,151 - Operating lease liability, net of current portion 774 1,348 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 44 9 Total liabilities 11,997 15,813 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Common stock at par value 153 126 Additional paid-in capital 601,224 568,496 Subscriptions receivable (6,135 ) - Accumulated deficit (586,233 ) (572,599 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 9,009 (3,977 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 21,006 $ 11,836





MicroVision, Inc. Statement of Operations (In thousands, except earnings per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Product revenue $ - $ 4,147 $ 1,347 $ 5,345 License and royalty revenue 395 82 1,718 99 Contract revenue - 376 25 3,442 Total revenue 395 4,605 3,090 8,886 Cost of product revenue - 3,340 1,394 6,692 Cost of contract revenue - 86 4 1,872 Total cost of revenue - 3,426 1,398 8,564 Gross margin 395 1,179 1,692 322 Research and development expense 2,578 3,177 9,840 18,661 Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense 1,381 1,282 5,917 8,133 Gain on disposal of fixed assets - - (450 ) - Total operating expenses 3,959 4,459 15,307 26,794 Loss from operations (3,564 ) (3,280 ) (13,615 ) (26,472 ) Other expense, net (6 ) (4 ) (19 ) (11 ) Net income (loss) $ (3,570 ) $ (3,284 ) $ (13,634 ) $ (26,483 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 148,176 121,220 139,829 111,297

