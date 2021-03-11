 

MicroVision Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

REDMOND, Wash., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.

“Over the past year we have made important progress advancing our automotive LiDAR development, bolstering our balance sheet, building the strength of our team, and adding expertise to our Board of Directors while exploring strategic alternatives,” said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. “I expect that the A-Sample hardware and benchmarked data, for demonstration to interested parties, will be available in the April 2021 timeframe. I also expect that a version of our 1st generation Long Range Lidar sensor, after internal validation, reliability and compliance testing, could be available for sale, in small quantities, in the third or fourth quarter of 2021.”

Financial Results Webcast

MicroVision will host a webcast which will start at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021 by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://microvision.gcs-web.com/investor-event-calendar. Investors may submit questions for management in advance to IR@MicroVision.com or beginning 10 minutes before or during the live webcast on March 11, 2021. The webcast will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company’s integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.
MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including the Company’s future products, progress on development, pursuit of a strategic transaction, and product applications and statements using words such as “expect” and “could” are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include the risk that the Company may not succeed in finding licensing or other strategic solutions, including a potential sale of the Company, with acceptable timing, benefits or costs; its ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of its technologies and products or for products incorporating its technologies; the failure of its commercial partners to perform as expected under its agreements, including from the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus); its ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts that the Company deems desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; its or its customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders; its financial and technical resources relative to those of its competitors; its ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of its technologies; its ability to enforce its intellectual property rights and protect its proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market its products; potential product liability claims; its ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect the Company. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect the Company to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

 
MicroVision, Inc.  
Balance Sheet  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
             
Assets            
Current Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 16,862     $ 5,837  
Accounts receivable   -     1,079  
Inventory   -     192  
Other current assets   698     729  
Total current assets   17,560     7,837  
             
Property and equipment, net   1,883     1,849  
Operating lease right-of-use asset   946     1,308  
Restricted cash   435     435  
Intangible assets, net   164     221  
Other assets   18     186  
Total assets   $ 21,006     $ 11,836  
             
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)            
Current Liabilities            
Accounts payable   $ 630     $ 1,871  
Accrued liabilities   495     2,045  
Deferred revenue   -     21  
Contract liabilities   7,765     9,755  
Other current liabilities   -     83  
Current portion of long-term debt   431     -  
Current portion of operating lease liability   676     656  
Current portion of finance lease obligations   31     25  
Total current liabilities   10,028     14,456  
             
Long term debt, net of current portion   1,151     -  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion   774     1,348  
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion   44     9  
Total liabilities   11,997     15,813  
             
Commitments and contingencies            
             
Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)            
Common stock at par value   153     126  
Additional paid-in capital   601,224     568,496  
Subscriptions receivable     (6,135 )   -  
Accumulated deficit     (586,233 )     (572,599 )
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)   9,009     (3,977
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)   $ 21,006     $ 11,836  
             


MicroVision, Inc.
Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except earnings per share data)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three months ended December 31,       Twelve months ended December 31,  
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
                 
                 
Product revenue   $ -     $ 4,147     $ 1,347     $ 5,345  
License and royalty revenue     395       82       1,718       99  
Contract revenue     -       376       25       3,442  
Total revenue     395       4,605       3,090       8,886  
                 
Cost of product revenue     -       3,340       1,394       6,692  
Cost of contract revenue     -       86       4       1,872  
Total cost of revenue     -       3,426       1,398       8,564  
                 
Gross margin     395       1,179       1,692       322  
                 
                 
Research and development expense     2,578       3,177       9,840       18,661  
Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense     1,381       1,282       5,917       8,133  
Gain on disposal of fixed assets     -       -       (450 )     -  
Total operating expenses     3,959       4,459       15,307       26,794  
                 
                 
Loss from operations     (3,564 )     (3,280 )     (13,615 )     (26,472 )
                 
Other expense, net     (6 )     (4 )     (19 )     (11 )
                 
Net income (loss)   $ (3,570 )   $ (3,284 )   $ (13,634 )   $ (26,483 )
                 
Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.24 )
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted     148,176       121,220       139,829       111,297  
                 

Investor Relations Contact

David H. Allen
Darrow Associates, Inc.
408.427.4463
dallen@darrowir.com




Wertpapier


MicroVision Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results REDMOND, Wash., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 …

