 

CORRECTION Addition in the composition of the Supervisory Board - Finnvera’s Annual General Meeting: Petri Ekman appointed to Chairman of Finnvera’s Board of Directors – New members to the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 15:05  |  24   |   |   

Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release 12 March 2021

Finnvera’s Annual General Meeting: Petri Ekman appointed to Chairman of Finnvera’s Board of Directors – New members to the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board

On 12 March 2021, Finnvera's Annual General Meeting appointed Petri Ekman, M. Sc. (Eng.), to a new Chairman of Finnvera’s Board of Directors. Hannu Jaatinen, M. Sc. (Econ.), was appointed as a new member to the Board of Directors.

Antti Neimala, Director General, will continue as First Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Terhi Järvikare, Director General, as Second Vice Chairman. Ritva Laukkanen, MBA; Pirkko Rantanen-Kervinen, B.Sc (Econ.); and Antti Zitting, Enterprise Councellor, Chairman of the Board will continue as members of the Board of Directors.

Anni Marttinen, Economist in The Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK; Martin Paasi, Chairman in The Finnish Business School Graduates and Arja Parkkinen, development manager in Finnvera, were appointed as new members to the Supervisory Board.

Sofia Vikman, Member of Parliament, continues as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Johannes Koskinen, Member of Parliament, as Vice Chairman. As members of the Supervisory Board will continue Members of Parliament Eeva-Johanna Eloranta, Mari Holopainen, Anne Kalmari, Juho Kautto, Juha Pylväs, Lulu Ranne, Wille Rydman and Joakim Strand as well as Leila Kurki, Senior Adviser (Finnish Confederation of Professionals STTK); Kari Luoto, Managing Director (Finnish Grocery Trade Association); Veli-Matti Mattila, Director, Chief Economist (Finance Finland FFI); Anne Niemi, Vice President in The Federation of Finnish Entrepreneurs, and Tommi Toivola, Director (Confederation of Finnish Industries).

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Parent Company’s Financial Statements for the period 1 January–31 December 2020, discharged the Supervisory Board, the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability, and approved the proposal made by the Board of Directors for the use of the parent company’s result.

KPMG Oy Ab was appointed as the regular auditor with Marcus Tötterman, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principal auditor.

Further information:

Risto Huopaniemi, Senior Vice President, Administration, Legal Affairs and Administration tel. +358 29 460 2520





Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTION Addition in the composition of the Supervisory Board - Finnvera’s Annual General Meeting: Petri Ekman appointed to Chairman of Finnvera’s Board of Directors – New members to the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release 12 March 2021 Finnvera’s Annual General Meeting: Petri Ekman appointed to Chairman of Finnvera’s Board of Directors – New members to the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board On 12 March 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:25 Uhr
Finnvera’s Annual General Meeting: Petri Ekman appointed to Chairman of Finnvera’s Board of Directors – New members to the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board
23.02.21
Finnvera Group’s Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2020