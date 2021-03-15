Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|515,692
|252.09
|129,999,573
|8 March 2021
|15,500
|278.53
|4,317,279
|9 March 2021
|15,995
|273.90
|4,380,975
|10 March 2021
|15,855
|274.84
|4,357,534
|11 March 2021
|15,385
|275.01
|4,231,018
|12 March 2021
|15,498
|272.83
|4,228,370
|Accumulated under the programme
|593,925
|255.11
|151,514,749
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 593,925 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.82% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
|
Wertpapier
