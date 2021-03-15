 

Hallmark Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

DALLAS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

  Fourth Quarter   Fiscal Year
    2020     2019       2020     2019  
$ in millions:          
   Net Loss $ (6.0 ) $ (34.0 )   $ (91.7 ) $ (0.6 )
   Operating Loss (1) $ (10.0 ) $ (36.5 )   $ (10.7 ) $ (16.9 )
           
$ per diluted share:          
   Net Loss $ (0.33 ) $ (1.87 )   $ (5.05 ) $ (0.03 )
   Operating Loss (1) $ (0.55 ) $ (2.01 )   $ (0.59 ) $ (0.93 )
           

(1)   See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

Highlights:

  • Net loss of $6.0 million in the fourth quarter was primarily due to adverse prior year reserve development ($25.0 million pre-tax). The adverse prior year reserve development was driven by $21.8 million from our Specialty Commercial Segment which was comprised mostly of $19.0 million from our Commercial Auto business unit.

  • Hallmark Financial continued to achieve substantial rate increases, particularly in the Specialty Commercial Segment, with increases for this business averaging 20% for the quarter and 19% for the fiscal year.

  • Gross premiums written decreased 24% compared to the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 12% compared to prior year. Excluding premiums from the exited binding primary commercial auto business, gross premiums written would have decreased 15% in the quarter and decreased 2% for the year, relative to the same prior year periods. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below).

  • There were $0.8 million of net catastrophe losses in the fourth quarter, or 0.6 points of the net combined ratio, and $23.1 million for the year, or 4.8 points of the net combined ratio. The fiscal year amount includes net loss and LAE reserves of $5.0 million related to novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic claims.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Review                                                                            

  Fourth Quarter   Fiscal Year
    2020     2019   % Change     2020     2019   % Change
($ in thousands)              
Gross premiums written   161,671     214,101   -24 %     743,368     843,831   -12 %
Net premiums written   87,370     127,533   -31 %     438,973     496,552   -12 %
Net premiums earned   112,709     118,849   -5 %     481,798     436,877   10 %
Investment income, net of expenses   2,606     5,031   -48 %     12,920     20,604   -37 %
Investment gains (losses), net (1)   5,005     3,206   56 %     (22,894 )   20,618   -211 %
Net loss   (6,042 )   (33,966 ) 82 %     (91,655 )   (625 ) -14565 %
Operating loss (2)   (9,996 )   (36,499 ) 73 %     (10,703 )   (16,913 ) 37 %
Net loss per share - basic $ (0.33 ) $ (1.87 ) 82 %   $ (5.05 ) $ (0.03 ) -16,733 %
Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (1.87 ) 82 %   $ (5.05 ) $ (0.03 ) -16,733 %
Operating loss per share - diluted (2) $ (0.55 ) $ (2.01 ) 73 %   $ (0.59 ) $ (0.93 ) 37 %
Book value per share $ 9.42   $ 14.53   -35 %   $ 9.42   $ 14.53   -35 %

(1) For fiscal year 2020, includes $1.7 million of other-than-temporary impairment.
(2) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

Gross Premiums Written

Hallmark Financial’s gross premiums written were $161.7 million and $743.4 million during the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, representing a decrease of 24% and 12%, respectively, from the $214.1 million and $843.8 million in gross premiums written for the same periods in 2019.

Net Premiums Written

Hallmark Financial’s net premiums written were $87.4 million and $439.0 million during the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, representing a decrease of 31% and 12%, respectively, from the $127.5 million and $496.6 million in net premiums written for the same periods of 2019.

Net Premiums Earned

Hallmark Financial’s net premiums earned were $112.7 million and $481.8 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, representing a 5% decrease and a 10% increase, respectively, from the $118.8 million and $436.9 million in net premiums earned for the same periods in 2019.

Investments

Net investment income was $2.6 million and $12.9 million during the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to $5.0 million and $20.6 million during the same periods in 2019. The declines in net investment income were primarily due to lower interest rates in 2020 compared to the prior year and an increase in the proportion of short-term investments held relative to longer maturity investments.

Net investment gains were $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to net investment gains of $3.2 million for the same period the prior year. Net investment losses were $22.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to net investment gains of $20.6 million for the prior year.   Net investment losses for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 included $1.7 million of other-than-temporary impairments reported during the third quarter comprised solely of secured obligations of American Airlines, Inc. maturing in 2022 and 2023 that have since recovered to market prices in excess of 90% of par value.  The remaining net investment losses in fiscal 2020 were primarily due to sales of long-held equity securities in the first quarter of 2020 during the market decline associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. These sales were a management decision to reallocate capital supporting the investment portfolio to insurance underwriting operations and were not reflective of investment views regarding the future prospects for the securities.

Hallmark Financial held fixed-income securities of $507.3 million at December 31, 2020, with a tax equivalent book yield of 2.7% compared to 3.2% as of December 31, 2019.   Hallmark Financial currently maintains a cautious interest rate risk position represented by a short portfolio duration. As of December 31, 2020, the fixed-income portfolio had an average modified duration of 0.8 years and 91% of the securities had remaining time to maturity of five years or less.

Hallmark Financial held total investments of $536.7 million at December 31, 2020, with 5% of the investment portfolio invested in equity securities.   Total investments, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $645.0 million, or $35.55 per share, equivalent to 3.8 times book value per share of $9.42. Of this amount, total cash, cash equivalents and near-cash securities were $287.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $108.3 million, U.S. Treasury Bills with maturities of three months or less when purchased of $137.1 million and short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Notes with maturities less than 14 months of $42.0 million.

Pre-Tax Loss

Hallmark Financial had a pre-tax loss of $12.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a pre-tax loss of $43.1 million reported during the same period in 2019.   The improvement in pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was predominately driven by lower unfavorable prior year net loss reserve development of $25.0 million as compared to $53.1 million for the same period the prior year.

Hallmark Financial had a pre-tax loss of $114.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a pre-tax loss of $1.0 million reported during 2019.   The decline in pre-tax results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 was predominately driven by the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets of $46.0 million, net investment losses of $22.9 million as compared to net investment gains of $20.6 million reported during 2019, a $21.7 million charge for a loss portfolio transfer reinsurance contract that closed during the third quarter of 2020, unfavorable prior year net loss reserve development of $58.3 million as compared to $60.9 million reported for the prior year and net catastrophe losses of $23.1 million as compared to $5.3 million for the prior year.

Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses (“LAE”) and Net Combined Ratios

Hallmark Financial reported a net combined ratio of 110.7% for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 108.0% for 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company announced its decision to exit the binding primary automobile business. The year-to-date combined ratio was negatively impacted by 12.4 points from this discontinued line of business, which included the $21.7 million cost of a loss portfolio transfer reinsurance agreement reported as losses and LAE.

Losses and LAE for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 increased $50.7 million as compared to the prior year due primarily to the $21.7 million charge for the loss portfolio transfer reinsurance contract during the third quarter of 2020, increased net premiums earned and increased net catastrophe losses, partially offset by decreased unfavorable prior year reserve development. Hallmark Financial reported $58.3 million of net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $60.9 million during the prior year. Hallmark Financial also reported $23.1 million of net catastrophe losses during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $5.3 million during the prior year.

Hallmark Financial had a net loss ratio of 89.0% and 85.7%, respectively, for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 118.1% and 82.9%, respectively, reported during the same periods in 2019. The charge for the loss portfolio reinsurance contract contributed 4.5 points to the net loss ratio for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Catastrophe losses contributed 0.7 points and 4.8 points, respectively, to the net loss ratio for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 0.6 points and 1.2 points, respectively, for the same periods of the prior year.   Included in the 2020 net catastrophe losses for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 are $5.0 million of net reserves for COVID-19 claims that contributed 1.0 points to the total net loss ratio. Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development contributed 22.2 points and 12.1 points, respectively, to the net loss ratio for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 44.7 points and 13.9 points, respectively, for the same periods of the prior year. The following table shows the components impacting the reported 2020 losses and LAE and net loss ratio as compared to 2019 and the underlying current accident year loss ratio results excluding catastrophe losses and the charge for the loss portfolio transfer included in losses and LAE.  

  Fiscal Year
  2020     2019  
  Amount Loss Ratio   Amount Loss Ratio
Net Premiums Earned 481,798       436,877    
           
Reported Incurred Losses and LAE 412,851   85.7 %   362,165   82.9 %
Prior Year Reserve Development (58,288 ) -12.1 %   (60,900 ) -13.9 %
Loss Portfolio Transfer Cost (21,700 ) -4.5 %   -   0.0 %
Accident Year Loss and LAE 332,863   69.1 %   301,265   69.0 %
Catastrophe Losses (23,050 ) -4.8 %   (5,289 ) -1.2 %
Accident Year Loss and LAE ex. CATS 309,813   64.3 %   295,976   67.8 %
Net Expense Ratio   25.0 %     25.1 %
Accident Year CR ex. CATS   89.3 %     92.9 %

The expense ratio was 27.8% and 25.0%, respectively, for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 23.3% and 25.1%, respectively, reported during the same periods in 2019. The Company reported a net combined ratio of 116.8% and 110.7%, respectively, for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 141.4% and 108.0%, respectively, during the same periods in 2019.

Goodwill & Intangibles

In connection with its normal process for evaluating impairment triggering events during the first quarter of 2020, the Company determined that a significant decline in its market capitalization below its stockholders’ equity indicated the impairment of the goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets included in its balance sheet. As a result, the Company took a $44.7 million charge to goodwill and a $1.3 million charge to indefinite-lived assets as of March 31, 2020.

Net Income

Hallmark Financial reported a net loss of $6.0 million and $91.7 million, respectively, for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to a net loss of $34.0 million and $0.6 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

On a diluted basis per share, the Company reported a net loss of $0.33 per share and $5.05 per share, respectively, for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to a net loss of $1.87 per share and $0.03 per share, respectively, for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Book Value Per Share

Hallmark Financial reported book value of $9.42 per share as of December 31, 2020 as compared to $14.53 per share as of December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial statements. In addition, the Company’s definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating loss and operating loss per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (“Impairments”) and the cost of the loss portfolio transfer transaction (“LPT”) entered into during the third quarter of 2020 from GAAP net income. The Impairments and LPT are unusual and infrequent charges for the Company. Management believes that operating earnings and operating earnings per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company’s core insurance operations. Net income and net income per share are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating earnings per share. A reconciliation of operating earnings and operating earnings per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

        Weighted  
  Income (Loss) Less Tax Net Average Diluted
($ in thousands) Before Tax Effect After Tax Shares Diluted Per Share
Fourth Quarter 2020          
Reported GAAP measures $ (12,853 ) $ (6,811 ) $ (6,042 ) 18,142 $ (0.33 )
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (5,005 ) $ (1,051 ) $ (3,954 ) 18,142 $ (0.22 )
Operating loss $ (17,858 ) $ (7,862 ) $ (9,996 ) 18,142 $ (0.55 )
           
Fourth Quarter 2019          
Reported GAAP measures $ (43,094 ) $ (9,128 ) $ (33,966 ) 18,123 $ (1.87 )
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (3,206 ) $ (673 ) $ (2,533 ) 18,123 $ (0.14 )
Operating loss $ (46,300 ) $ (9,801 ) $ (36,499 ) 18,123 $ (2.01 )
           
Fiscal 2020          
Reported GAAP measures $ (114,162 ) $ (22,507 ) $ (91,655 ) 18,137 $ (5.05 )
Excluded impairment of goodwill          
   and other intangible assets $ 45,996   $ 273   $ 45,723   18,137 $ 2.52  
Excluded loss portfolio transfer cost          
   included in Losses and LAE $ 21,700   $ 4,557   $ 17,143   18,137 $ 0.95  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 22,894   $ 4,808   $ 18,086   18,137 $ 0.99  
Operating loss $ (23,572 ) $ (12,869 ) $ (10,703 ) 18,137 $ (0.59 )
           
Fiscal 2019          
Reported GAAP measures $ (1,032 ) $ (407 ) $ (625 ) 18,107 $ (0.03 )
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (20,618 ) $ (4,330 ) $ (16,288 ) 18,107 $ (0.90 )
Operating loss $ (21,650 ) $ (4,737 ) $ (16,913 ) 18,107 $ (0.93 )


  Fourth Quarter   Fiscal Year
  2020 2019 % Change   2020 2019 % Change
($ in thousands)              
Reported gross premiums written 161,671 214,101 -24 %   743,368 843,831 -12 %
Less primary binding commercial auto 622 23,784 -97 %   25,420 114,947 -78 %
Gross premiums written excluding              
  primary binding commercial auto 161,049 190,317 -15 %   717,948 728,884 -2 %
               

About Hallmark Financial

Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services commercial and personal insurance in select markets. Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact:

David Webb
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
817.348.1600
www.hallmarkgrp.com

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets        
($ in thousands, except par value)   Dec. 31   Dec. 31
ASSETS   2020     2019  
Investments:      
Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $502,167 in 2020 and $569,498 in 2019) $ 507,279   $ 574,279  
Equity securities (cost: $26,988 in 2020 and $71,895 in 2019)   29,388     99,215  
Other investment (cost: $-0- in 2020 and $3,763 in 2019)   -     2,169  
Total investments   536,667     675,663  
Cash and cash equivalents   102,580     53,336  
Restricted cash   5,728     1,612  
Ceded unearned premiums   138,926     164,221  
Premiums receivable   120,332     148,288  
Accounts receivable   5,967     4,286  
Receivable for securities   913     12,581  
Reinsurance recoverable   490,231     315,466  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   17,840     22,994  
Goodwill   -     44,695  
Intangible assets, net   1,322     5,087  
Federal income tax recoverable   25,642     8,995  
Deferred federal income taxes, net   8,724     2,185  
Prepaid expenses   2,648     2,603  
Other assets   28,013     33,262  
Total Assets $ 1,485,533   $ 1,495,274  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Senior unsecured notes due 2029 (less unamortized debt issuance cost of $844 in 2020 and $942 in 2019) $ 49,156   $ 49,058  
Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance cost of $795 in 2020 and $846 in 2019)   55,907     55,856  
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   789,768     620,355  
Unearned premiums   320,806     388,926  
Reinsurance balances payable   46,700     59,274  
Pension liability   1,859     1,388  
Payable for securities   -     1,648  
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses   50,415     55,487  
Total Liabilities   1,314,611     1,231,992  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock, $.18 par value, authorized 33,333,333 shares; issued 20,872,831 shares in 2020 and 2019 3,757     3,757  
Additional paid-in capital   122,893     123,468  
Retained earnings   68,915     160,570  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   383     688  
Treasury stock (2,730,673 shares in 2020 and 2,749,738 shares in 2019), at cost   (25,026 )   (25,201 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   170,922     263,282  
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,485,533   $ 1,495,274  
 


Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries        
Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019     2020   2019  
Gross premiums written $ 161,671   $ 214,101     $ 743,368   $ 843,831  
Ceded premiums written   (74,301 )   (86,568 )     (304,395 )   (347,279 )
Net premiums written   87,370     127,533       438,973     496,552  
Change in unearned premiums   25,339     (8,684 )     42,825     (59,675 )
Net premiums earned   112,709     118,849       481,798     436,877  
                   
Investment income, net of expenses   2,606     5,031       12,920     20,604  
Investment (losses) gains, net   5,005     3,206       (22,894 )   20,618  
Finance charges   1,217     1,717       5,705     7,026  
Commission and fees   363     246       1,156     1,190  
Other income   12     13       60     56  
Total revenues   121,912     129,062       478,745     486,371  
                   
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   100,320     140,304       412,851     362,165  
Operating expenses   32,563     29,704       126,266     117,360  
Interest expense   1,265     1,531       5,326     5,410  
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets   -     -       45,996     -  
Amortization of intangible assets   617     617       2,468     2,468  
Total expenses   134,765     172,156       592,907     487,403  
                   
(Loss) income before tax   (12,853 )   (43,094 )     (114,162 )   (1,032 )
Income tax expense   (6,811 )   (9,128 )     (22,507 )   (407 )
Net (loss) income $ (6,042 ) $ (33,966 )   $ (91,655 ) $ (625 )
                   
Net (loss) income per share:                  
Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (1.87 )   $ (5.05 ) $ (0.03 )
Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (1.87 )   $ (5.05 ) $ (0.03 )
           


                     
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data        
Three Months Ended Dec. 31                    
  Specialty Commercial
Segment 		Standard Commercial
Segment 		Personal Segment Corporate Consolidated
($ in thousands, unaudited)   2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Gross premiums written $ 122,188   $ 169,879   $ 23,104   $ 21,719   $ 16,379   $ 22,503   $ -   $ -   $ 161,671   $ 214,101  
Ceded premiums written   (66,602 )   (76,766 )   (7,882 )   (6,666 )   183     (3,136 )   -     -     (74,301 )   (86,568 )
Net premiums written   55,586     93,113     15,222     15,053     16,562     19,367     -     -     87,370     127,533  
Change in unearned premiums   22,167     (10,350 )   1,801     108     1,371     1,558     -     -     25,339     (8,684 )
Net premiums earned   77,753     82,763     17,023     15,161     17,933     20,925     -     -     112,709     118,849  
                     
Total revenues   80,579     86,719     17,689     16,152     19,430     22,683     4,214     3,508     121,912     129,062  
                     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   67,470     104,351     15,165     16,339     17,685     19,614     -     -     100,320     140,304  
                     
Pre-tax income (loss)   (1,569 )   (34,532 )   (2,885 )   (4,467 )   (4,502 )   (2,847 )   (3,897 )   (1,248 )   (12,853 )   (43,094 )
                     
Net loss ratio (1)   86.8 %   126.1 %   69.3 %   107.8 %   98.6 %   93.7 %       89.0 %   118.1 %
Net expense ratio (1)   19.4 %   21.1 %   33.0 %   28.5 %   29.2 %   21.2 %       27.8 %   23.3 %
Net combined ratio (1)   106.2 %   147.2 %   102.3 %   136.3 %   127.8 %   114.9 %       116.8 %   141.4 %
                     
Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development   (21,847 )   (48,906 )   (1,007 )   (4,234 )   (2,175 )   21     -     -     (25,029 )   (53,119 )
                     

(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.

 
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data        
Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31                    
  Specialty Commercial
Segment 		Standard Commercial
Segment 		Personal Segment Corporate Consolidated
($ in thousands, unaudited)   2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Gross premiums written $ 560,301   $ 651,913   $ 98,048   $ 92,645   $ 85,019   $ 99,273   $ -   $ -   $ 743,368   $ 843,831  
Ceded premiums written   (265,128 )   (301,866 )   (29,652 )   (29,753 )   (9,615 )   (15,660 )   -     -     (304,395 )   (347,279 )
Net premiums written   295,173     350,047     68,396     62,892     75,404     83,613     -     -     438,973     496,552  
Change in unearned premiums   41,747     (57,459 )   (1,842 )   1,078     2,920     (3,294 )   -     -     42,825     (59,675 )
Net premiums earned   336,920     292,588     66,554     63,970     78,324     80,319     -     -     481,798     436,877  
                     
Total revenues   350,412     309,619     69,819     68,179     84,730     88,225     (26,216 )   20,348     478,745     486,371  
                     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   291,938     248,781     52,478     50,036     68,435     63,348     -     -     412,851     362,165  
                     
Pre-tax income (loss)   (6,146 )   (1,371 )   (3,039 )   (841 )   (10,338 )   427     (94,639 )   753     (114,162 )   (1,032 )
                     
Net loss ratio (1)   86.6 %   85.0 %   78.9 %   78.2 %   87.4 %   78.9 %       85.7 %   82.9 %
Net expense ratio (1)   19.4 %   21.8 %   31.1 %   30.0 %   27.5 %   22.7 %       25.0 %   25.1 %
Net combined ratio (1)   106.0 %   106.8 %   110.0 %   108.2 %   114.9 %   101.6 %       110.7 %   108.0 %
                     
Net Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development   (45,808 )   (60,138 )   (3,357 )   (726 )   (9,123 )   (36 )       (58,288 )   (60,900 )
                     

(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1f6ffb4-2112-415a ...




